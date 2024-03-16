Paramount + Mean Girls: The Musical is Everything You Wanted and more.

MEAN GIRLS (2024), the hit theatrical musical comedy based on the Tony Award®-nominated Broadway musical of the same name, can now be streamed on Paramount + in the U.S and Canada. The film was an instant success when it debuted in theaters earlier this year, opening to #1 at the domestic box office, holding the top position for three consecutive weeks, and grossing more than $102M worldwide to-date.

The Brillant Tina Fey has put her own new twist on the modern classic, MEAN GIRLS (2024). New student Cady Heron is welcomed into the top of the social food chain by the elite group of popular girls called “The Plastics,” ruled by the conniving queen bee Regina George and her minions Gretchen and Karen. However, when Cady makes the major misstep of falling for Regina’s ex-boyfriend Aaron Samuels, she finds herself prey in Regina’s crosshairs. As Cady sets to take down the group’s apex predator with the help of her outcast friends Janis and Damian, she must learn how to stay true to herself while navigating the most cutthroat jungle of all: high school.

Paramount Pictures presents, a Broadway Video and Little Stranger production, MEAN GIRLS (2024), starring Angourie Rice, Reneé Rapp, Auliʻi Cravalho, Jaquel Spivey, Avantika, Bebe Wood, Christopher Briney, Jenna Fischer, Busy Philipps,Jon Hamm, Ashley Park, Tina Fey, with Tim Meadows.

MEAN GIRLS (2024), a Broadway Video/Little Stranger Production, based on the stage musical “Mean Girls,” is directed by Samantha Jayne + Arturo Perez Jr., with a screenplay by Tina Fey, music by Jeff Richmond and lyrics by Nell Benjamin. It is produced by Lorne Michaels and Tina Fey, and executive produced by Jeff Richmond, Nell Benjamin, Eric Gurian, Erin David and Pamela Thur.

MEAN GIRLS (2024) is rated PG-13 for sexual material, strong language, and teen drinking.

