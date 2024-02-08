Op-ed: Pakistan’s Electoral Milestone — Ensuring Security and Transparency

By Luis Arellano

As Pakistan prepares for a pivotal electoral event, it marks a significant milestone in its democratic journey that began 53 years ago on December 7, 1970, with the inaugural elections. Over the decades, the nation has faced various challenges and emerged as the fifth-largest democracy globally. The upcoming elections will determine the fate of 336 National Assembly seats, with active contests for 266 of them. A substantial 128.6 million voters, including 69.2 million males and 53.8 million females, are set to exercise their voting rights for the National Assembly and four provincial assemblies. Notably, this electoral cycle sees an additional 2 million women voters, further narrowing the gender gap.

Ensuring the security, integrity, and transparency of the electoral process remains a top priority for the current caretaker setup, provincial governments, and security agencies. Despite security concerns in a nation grappling with a two-decade-long wave of terrorism, the caretaker government expresses confidence in conducting peaceful elections. A three-tiered security protocol is in place, with the police overseeing the initial perimeter, civil armed forces managing the outer perimeter, and the Pakistan Army designated as the primary quick reaction force on the outermost tier. The nation’s security forces, seasoned by years of counter-terrorism efforts, are committed to establishing a secure environment for the electoral proceedings.

Under the auspices of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), the caretaker government has initiated numerous economic initiatives endorsed by the outgoing parliament. These efforts, aimed at economic stability and growth, are expected to continue regardless of the political composition of the upcoming parliament. Strengthening ties with international partners, particularly in the Gulf region, is a crucial element of Pakistan’s economic strategy. Recent economic reforms related to tax policy and the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) have been approved, promising a positive impact on the rupee-dollar relationship and overall economic stability.

Despite allegations of not providing a level playing field to certain political entities, the caretaker government dismisses such claims as unfounded and baseless. The government asserts that individuals arrested were involved in specific criminal cases and underscores citizens’ right to express dissent towards the government or court judgments. Regarding court verdicts, the caretaker government maintains a neutral stance, emphasizing its lack of control over the courts and affirming that political entities have legal recourse, including the highest court of Pakistan.

International scrutiny is evident as 92 observers from organizations such as the Commonwealth, EU, and various bilateral embassies prepare to cover the general elections.

Throughout the electoral process, the caretaker government remains steadfast in its commitment to conducting timely elections, in accordance with the schedule declared by the Election Commission of Pakistan. This unwavering stance dispels various speculations, including concerns about severe weather and security issues. As the nation eagerly awaits the electoral outcome, the emphasis remains on upholding democratic principles and ensuring a fair and transparent electoral process.