MSNBC Reportedly Cancels Joy Reid’s Show In Major Shake-Up

Harold Hutchison

MSNBC host Joy Reid’s show is being axed by the left-leaning corporate media outlet and could be off the air as early as Monday, according to a report from The New York Times.

Reid’s show, “The ReidOut,” which airs at 7 p.m. Eastern time on weekdays, would be replaced by a panel show featuring MSNBC hosts Symone Sanders-Townsend, Michael Steele and Alicia Menendez, The New York Times reported. MSNBC host Alex Wagner’s show, slated to return in April, is also reportedly on the chopping block, with former White House press secretary Jen Psaki planned as her replacement.

The cable giant is spinning off MSNBC, CNBC, USA, E!, Oxygen, SyFy and other channels in news and entertainment after MSNBC ratings fell by 53% following former Vice President Kamala Harris’ loss in the 2024 election, The Wall Street Journal reported in November.

Reid has a history of inflammatory rhetoric directed toward conservatives on her show. On Nov. 5, she attacked “white women” for not backing Harris.

“In the end, if they didn’t make their numbers and essentially exceed the numbers that Joe Biden had in the suburbs, I think we have to be blunt about why. Black voters came through for Kamala Harris, white women voters did not,” Reid said.

Reid also allowed former Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams of Georgia to label Vice President J.D. Vance a “DEI graduate” on her show in January.

MSNBC hosts and guests routinely hyped the claims that President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign colluded with the Russian government to defeat former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. The news channel also repeatedly had then-Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff of California, who often made claims about alleged collusion between the 2016 Trump campaign and Russia, on the air. The Steele Dossier, which was used to further the allegations of collusion, was later discredited.

Reid has been at MSNBC since 2016, and has hosted during the 7 p.m. slot since 2020.

