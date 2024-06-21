JASON LEWIS: Left-Wing Reprobates Continue To Unleash Vitriol Against Supreme Court

FORMER REP. JASON LEWIS (R-MIN)

The smarmy little activist who surreptitiously ambushed Justice Samuel Alito is par for the course these days. I recall having a phone conversation recorded by one of my adversaries posing as a blogger all the way back in 2016. It is just what these people do.

Would that mere unethical conduct was the worst of it. Alas, the anti-American left and their useful idiots in never-Trumper land think they are above the law as well. It wasn’t that long ago that radical activists at ProPublica took possession of “a massive trove of [IRS] tax information” in order to target its political enemies, including Donald Trump.

Anyone remember the puerile “Indivisible” groups crashing and threatening Republican town halls (including mine)? It’s no surprise violent protests have occurred on college campuses.

Oh, and do we even need to mention the COVID-era “rules for thee, but not for me?” Or the unprecedented contempt-of-Congress lawfare directed at MAGA Republicans like Peter Navarro and Steve Bannon while Democrats, the latest of which is Attorney General Merrick Garland (and Eric Holder or Lois Lerner before him), scoff at the legislative branch with impunity.

The Democrat-Media Complex (DMC) is having a predictable field day with the passage of the House impeachment inquiry into the Biden family finances. One its face, the Republican probe already has far more legitimacy than anything Rep. Adam Schiff could conjure up in his fertile and very little mind.

Yep, we saw the same left-wing reprobates who demand respect for runaway state courts going after former President Donald Trump continuing to unleash vitriol against the Supreme Court. All the while the same party that deliberately abused the justice system to prosecute its opponents is now openly fretting about the tables being turned on them if the Trump trend towards a second term continues.

“Consequently,” as I wrote in the previous Jason’s Newsletter, “all the DMC has left…is a shopworn argument of ‘hey, two wrongs don’t make a right.’ But that truism evaporates into thin air once you realize that those who committed the ‘first’ wrong are intent on doing it over and over again.”

Yet the rationale for “the purge” isn’t revenge. It is the unsettling fact that there is no “loyal opposition” on the part of an anarcho-Marxists consumed by a double-standard. There is only disloyal opposition to what the American ideal used to stand for.

As Alito himself acknowledged, we have arrived at a point where “there are differences on fundamental things that really can’t be compromised.”

And lawlessness is one of them.

Jason Lewis is a former Minnesota Congressman and broadcast veteran. Prior to serving in the 115th Congress, Lewis hosted a talk radio program for over 25 years and has authored two books, Power Divided is Power Checked (2010) and Party Animal (2022). This article has been republished from the author’s Substack, which can be viewed here.

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and do not reflect the official position of the Daily Caller News Foundation.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.