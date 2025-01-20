GEORGE HARIZANOV: From Fat to Fit — Conservatives Must Lead The Fight For America’s Health

George Harizanov

The left-wing obsession with protecting feelings has reached absurd heights, manifesting in dangerous movements like “body positivity” and the crusade against “fat shaming.”

While these slogans may seem harmless on the surface, their consequences are catastrophic. Behind the façade of inclusivity and empowerment lies a calculated push toward chronic illness, dependency on Big Pharma, and the erosion of personal responsibility — values that once formed the backbone of strong, thriving societies.

Obesity is no mere cosmetic issue; it’s a full-blown public health crisis. It is the second leading cause of chronic disease in America, outpaced only by smoking. The numbers don’t lie. Obesity drives heart disease, diabetes, strokes and cancer to name just a few of the countless health disasters linked to metabolic syndromes.

Yet, rather than confront this truth, the left has chosen to romanticize it with “body positivity.” What’s next — “cancer positivity” or “diabetes acceptance”? Should we embrace “stroke pride” while we’re at it? The absurdity of these ideas speaks for itself.

Conservatives value hard work, discipline and accountability — qualities that are being undermined at every turn by the left’s insistence on normalizing destructive lifestyles. Overeating is as dangerous as smoking or alcoholism but calling it out now earns you a scarlet letter from the “woke” mob. Instead of encouraging people to reclaim their health, these ideologues push victimhood, turning individuals into pawns of their ideological games while trapping them in cycles of poor health and dependency.

Take a closer look at who benefits from the normalization of obesity. Follow the money, and you will see it is the same corporations that market cheap, addictive junk food to an unsuspecting public.

Big Food profits from every bag of processed snacks and every sugary drink consumed, while Big Pharma rakes in billions from the inevitable health consequences — diabetes medications, heart disease treatments, and weight-loss drugs. It is a lucrative system of illness and profit, where suffering is merely collateral damage.

America’s declining life expectancy isn’t just a statistic — it is a glaring red flag. In 2023, the nation’s life expectancy dropped in a non-pandemic year. It was not due to smoking, which continues to decline, or even the lingering effects of COVID-19. The culprit is clear: obesity. Over 40% of Americans are obese, and childhood obesity rates are skyrocketing. This is not a failure of individual willpower; it is the result of systemic lies perpetuated by those who profit from keeping people sick and dependent.

Consider the broader cultural implications. In decades past, physical fitness and health were aspirational values. Today, they have been branded as “elitist” or even “far-right.” A fit, disciplined person striving for health is now caricatured as a narcissist or a zealot. Leaders like Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and fitness advocates like Max Lugavere are demonized for promoting personal responsibility and nutritional awareness.

Even President-elect Donald Trump’s Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) initiatives are framed as exclusionary by leftist elites. Yet, these figures represent a path forward — a return to the values of self-discipline, resilience and accountability that made America great in the first place.

The cultural shift is not just an abstract problem; it is affecting lives in tangible ways. Imagine the life of someone entrenched in obesity, with all its associated risks: cancer, heart disease, diabetes, chronic fatigue, social isolation, and sky-high medical bills. These are not mere inconveniences — they are devastating realities that rob people of their futures.

Who among us would want to live like this, unable to enjoy a simple game of soccer with their kids or a scenic hike with friends? And who in their right mind would promote this misery as “positivity”?

This is where conservatives must step in. The solution is not another government program, a lecture on sensitivity, or a new marketing campaign. It is a return to timeless conservative principles: personal accountability, hard work and the courage to face uncomfortable truths.

America doesn’t need a feel-good movement to coddle people into an early grave; it needs a wake-up call. It needs leaders willing to tell hard truths, even if they ruffle feathers.

That is why fat shaming isn’t cruelty; it is compassion. Calling out destructive behaviors is not about mockery — it is about saving lives. The greatest act of kindness is helping people reclaim their health, dignity and independence. Conservatives understand that tough love is real love. Sometimes, the most caring thing you can do is deliver a hard truth, even if it stings at first.

The left’s sugar-coated lies won’t save lives, but a conservative commitment to truth, accountability and hard work will. It is time to reject the culture of complacency and dependency. It is time to empower individuals to take control of their health and their futures. The greatest nation in the world deserves nothing less than the greatest health and the greatest living standards.

As a European, I support your efforts to make America not just great again, but healthy again. MAHA!

George Harizanov is the CEO of the Bulgarian “Institute of right-wing policies” and a certified health lifestyle advocate from the Harvard Medical School. He can be found on X at @georgeharizanov.

