Florida Mom Calls For ‘Mass Exodus’ From Public Schools To Fight Indoctrination In The Classroom

Kendall Tietz

A Florida mom called for a “mass exodus” from the public school system as the “only thing” left to do to fight indoctrination in public schools during a Family Research Council event Thursday.

The event, titled “Fighting Indoctrination on a National Scale,” from the annual Pray Vote Stand Summit in Leesburg, Virginia, featured remarks from Quisha King, who works for Moms for Liberty and drew national attention in June for comments she made in opposition to Critical Race Theory (CRT).

“I really think at this point the only thing to do is have a mass exodus from the public school system — that’s it,” King said during Thursday’s panel. The room erupted in applause and a standing ovation.

She said the effort has to be pushed by parents in order to “really send the message that you do not have the right to indoctrinate our children.”

CRT holds that America is fundamentally racist, yet it teaches people to view every social interaction and person in terms of race. Its adherents pursue “antiracism” through the end of merit, objective truth and the adoption of race-based policies.

This week, the U.S. Department of Justice, based on a memorandum from Attorney General Merrick Garland, directed the FBI to “use its authority” to target parents amid a “disturbing spike in harassment, intimidation, and threats of violence against school administrators, board members, teachers, and staff,” which sparked outrage from state attorneys general and parents across the country.

The order follows a letter from the National School Boards Association (NSBA) that called on the Biden administration to investigate parents to stop “threats of violence” through the use of federal domestic terror laws.

“With this FBI thing, it just made me realize — what else are we supposed to do?” King said. “Standing up to these people doesn’t seem to matter.”

“I mean, we have — all of us — we’ve been at these school board meetings, we’ve been voicing our opinions, we’re writing articles, we’re emailing teachers — we’re doing all that stuff,” she added. “And they don’t care. I’m like the only thing left to do is to just peace out.”

