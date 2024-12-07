Entertainment weekend: Paramount+ premiere of LANDMAN hits major numbers

The multiplatform global premiere of LANDMAN delivered 5.2M total viewers on launch day, Sunday, November 17, across Paramount+ and linear preview – which aired immediately following the second episode of Yellowstone’s record-breaking new season. This marks the biggest global series premiere on Paramount+ in two years and LANDMAN joins TULSA KING and 1923 as the top three biggest season launches in Paramount+ history. LANDMAN also secured the #1 spot for a U.S. premiere in Paramount+ history within its first three days.

Starring Oscar® winner Billy Bob Thornton and from co-creators Taylor Sheridan and Christian Wallace, LANDMAN is set in the proverbial boomtowns of West Texas and is a modern-day tale of fortune-seeking in the world of oil rigs. Based on the notable 11-part podcast “Boomtown” from Imperative Entertainment and Texas Monthly, the series is an upstairs/downstairs story of roughnecks and wildcat billionaires fueling a boom so big, it’s reshaping our climate, our economy and our geopolitics.

In addition to Thornton, the drama series stars Ali Larter, Jacob Lofland, Michelle Randolph, Paulina Chávez, Kayla Wallace, Mark Collie, James Jordan and Demi Moore. Jon Hamm stars in a recurring guest role. Andy Garcia and Michael Peña serve as guest stars.

LANDMAN is executive produced by co-creator Taylor Sheridan, David C. Glasser, David Hutkin, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, co-creator Christian Wallace, Geyer Kosinski, Michael Friedman and Stephen Kay. Dan Friedkin and Jason Hoch for Imperative Entertainment, and J.K. Nickell and Megan Creydt for Texas Monthly also executive produce. Peter Feldman serves as co-executive producer.

LANDMAN is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, 101 Studios and Sheridan’s Bosque Ranch Productions and is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

New episodes are available to stream every Sunday exclusively on Paramount+.

Source: VideoAmp Overnight Data on 11/17/24- Projected LSD Total Viewers; Paramount+ Internal Global Data, AMA for Premiere Day of FEP. Global Ranking- Day One Active Sub HHs, best since 1923 prem in 2022.