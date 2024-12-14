Entertaiment Weekend: Eddie Redmayne Thriller Series ‘The Day of the Jackal’ is a major hit on Peacock.

Peacock hit The Day of the Jackal, starring acclaimed actor Eddie Redmayne is not only a hit in the United States but worldwide. The series has been sold to nearly 200 territories worldwide, demonstrating the show’s broad appeal and the power of global distribution in the current media landscape.

The Day of the Jackal reflects not only the quality of the content but also the increasing demand for premium series that offer thrilling narratives and sophisticated storytelling. With a gripping plot that centers around an elusive assassin known as the Jackal, played by Redmayne, and a relentless British intelligence officer, portrayed by Lashana Lynch, the series promises a captivating cat-and-mouse chase across diverse European locales. This dynamic makes it particularly appealing to international audiences who are drawn to suspense and action fused with character-driven narratives.