Cinco De Mayo. What Sports Leagues Think Of Mexico

The NFL has scheduled a game in Mexico City in the fall.

It is Cinco de Mayo, a beer branded holiday, that somehow resonates with Americans who celebrate it at drinking establishments and who don’t have a real knowledge of why it is a minor holiday in Mexico. On May 5th, 1862, an undermanned Mexican army defeated the French at the Battle of Puebla. It was the last time a European nation attacked a North American country. It probably is a good time to take a look at what is happening with United States sports leagues pushing product into Mexico. Mexico is a growing sports market. Major League Baseball is not celebrating Cinco de Mayo 2022 for a multitude of reasons including COVID-19 and the winter lockout. MLB and its Mexican baseball partners could not move ahead. There were suggestions more than two decades ago that Monterrey, which is not far from the Texas border, seemed to have a corporate market that Major League Baseball would want. If Major League Baseball expands or approves a franchise relocation, Monterrey is in the mix.

The National Football League will play a game in Mexico City in the fall featuring the Arizona Cardinals. The league has made inroads in the country. Mexico is part of the league’s international series. The NFL has not been able to play in Mexico over the past two years because of COVID-19. The NBA also has eyes on Mexico and has staged regular season games in Mexico City. NBA owners seem to be infatuated with Mexico City and are trying to come up with a concept that would expand the NBA’s Mexican presence. The Major League Soccer All-Star Game will feature MLS players against Mexican players later this summer. Canada, Mexico and the US have combined to host soccer’s 2026 World Cup. There are pesos on the table which means American based sports organizations will be doing business in Mexico.

