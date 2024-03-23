Britbox ‘Murder Is Easy,’ is a classic who done it!

By
James Williams
-

Agatha Christie remains one of the best sources for mysteries decades after her death and the latest proof of that theory is the BBC-produced two-part Britbox series Murder is Easy. It tells the story of Luke Fitzwilliam, who finds himself on the trail of a serial killer after meeting Miss Pinkerton on a train to London.

Fitzwilliam finds himself going from who just wants to be a good samaritan to finding out that there is much more to the story than he first thought. Suddenly Fitzwilliam is thrust into the role of detective with more suspects than he can handle.

If you like Father Brown or any of the large catalog of Britbox mysteries then Murder is Easy will be right up your alley.

March is a good month for Britbox fans as we will see the return of Time: Season 2 slated for arrival. Other BritBox highlights for this month include Catch Me a Killer: Seasons 1, Mind Games, and the Gardeners’ World 2024.

