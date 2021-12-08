Saudi Arabia Can Be A Model For Fighting Terrorism Financing Around The Globe

By Maurizio Geri

If we want to solve the problem of Jihadist terrorism in the Middle East and Africa we have to solve the issue of terrorism financing. It is money, cold hard cash, which drives terrorism in many parts of the world with criminality often being in the mix.

In Northern Mali where the whiskey-swilling Iyad Ag Ghali started out as a petty criminal before becoming a top terrorist. France 24 describes the al-Qaeda leader as benefiting from “smuggling and kidnappings [as] common income sources – and very profitable ones for Ag Ghali.”

Rather than fighting the problem head on some governments have chosen to recognize these criminal networks. Algeria has long turned a blind eye to Ag Ghali’s approach and its deputy of intelligence of Algeria has even met with the leader. Other governments take similar approaches.

Not Saudi Arabia and indeed perceptions on the issue are starting to change.

“In Europe and especially in France there has sometimes been a kind of bad habit to link Saudi Arabia with the financing of terrorism and we have to break this image and what is now purely fake news,” said French Senator Nathalie Goulet in a recent interview with the Arab News program “Frankly Speaking”

In the Islamic world the are other specific challenges to controlling cash. In most vice is not the problem but, there are unique cultural challenges. One of these is Zakat. It is compulsory for all able Muslims to donate a certain portion of their annual wealth to charity. These donations are often made in cash form. Partly this is due to the fact that Muslims may make these donations though out the year rather than in a single lump sum. Other cultural factors mean Zakat is often given in cash. In many Muslim majority countries in the Middle East its not uncommon to see large plastic boxes full of cash – especially in the Gulf countries. Sometimes Zakat donations have been misappropriated to fund terrorism as 2002 U.S. congressional hearing investigated.

Not Saudi Arabia.

The country has moved steadily toward a new program which takes the cash out of the Zakat process.

“On collecting zakat, Saudi Arabia can be an example for us because we are absolutely unable to track the money and, at the same time of course, most of the zakat is giving (money) for good purposes. But sometimes it’s not and we try to ban cash as much as possible. Saudi Arabia is giving us an excellent example,” said Naathalie Goulet, a member of the Senate of France in her appearance on the Arab News program “Frankly Speaking” this past week.

As Goulet has pointed out in Saudi Arabia a number of government institutions have worked carefully together to eradicate the problem. The Saudi Central Bank and other financial institutions have worked with Saudi intelligence operations focused on financial crime and other aspects of Saudi society have pitched in as well.

Such a model could working in other countries in the Global South where terrorism financing is an issue. Yet, even in non-Muslim majority countries such cooperative models could be effective. In this regard, Saudi Arabia and other countries in the region who seek to fight terrorism head on – must be applauded.

Dr. Geri is a former analyst on MENA/Africa at the NATO Allied Command and currently works as a Strategic Analyst for the Euro-Gulf Information Center (EGIC). Dr Geri was previously an analyst for the Italian Defence General Staff and has 20 years’ experience in research and civilian operations on peace and security, international order, democratisation, human rights, and collective defence (particularly in the Middle East & North Africa). He has delivered research for various think tanks including The Carter Centre and The Washington Institute for Near East Policy.