The NBA’s COVID-19 Vaccine Problem With A Handful Of Players

Some players are refusing to take shots.

Just in case you have not noticed, captains of American industry are not too thrilled with their workers refusing to get a series of COVID-19 vaccines and government officials at least in New York City and San Francisco won’t let you indoors without a vaccine. That extends to the National Basketball Association. Apparently, NBA team owners have had enough of players not taking a shot or two or three. Theoretically, the owners and the players have to negotiate a vaccine deal through the collective bargaining agreement to allow all players to get vaccinated. But the NBA does have a mechanism to deal with unvaccinated players. You miss a game or two or three because you are unvaccinated and can’t play in Brooklyn or San Francisco or Manhattan because local laws do not allow unvaccinated people in arenas, you don’t get paid and that could cost unvaccinated players millions of dollars in New York and San Francisco.

Brooklyn Nets player Kyrie Irving was not vaccinated as of the league’s media day and when questioned about the vaccine, he asked reporters to respect his privacy. Irving, who is the vice president of the players association, on social media liked Instagram posts from someone who claimed that vaccines implant microchips as part of “a plan of Satan.” So much for privacy. The Golden State Warriors player Andrew Wiggins wanted a religious exemption from the league allowing him to go unvaccinated and was denied which means he cannot play in San Francisco. The Orlando Magic player Jonathan Isaac has criticized Dr. Anthony Fauci, the United States leading infectious disease expert. In Isaac’s mind, vaccines cannot be trusted because the vaccines were man made. Everyone connected to the NBA has to get a shot or two or three except the players and that is a problem.

