Pence To The IOC: Move The Beijing Games

Pence says China does not deserve to host the Olympics.

Former United States Vice President Mike Pence sounding like a 2024 Presidential candidate and is demanding the International Olympic Committee find another country to host the 2022 Winter Olympics. Pence, who wants the IOC to drop its plans for a February 2022 Beijing, China Olympics is spitting in the wind. The IOC ignored President Richard Nixon in 1972 when he sent a telegram to the IOC President Avery Brundage demanding the Munich Olympics come to an end after the Black September terrorist attack at the Olympic Village which saw 11 Israelis killed during a botched ambush and rescue attempt at a German military airfield after German authorities got the terrorists and their hostages out of the Olympic Village. Brundage said the Games must go on. In 1980, United States President Jimmy Carter told the IOC to move the Summer Olympics out of Moscow and the Soviet Union as punishment for the USSR invading Afghanistan on Christmas Eve, 1979. The IOC held the games and the Americans boycotted the event.

In his remarks, Pence called on Joe Biden to act. “President Biden should make a clear and unequivocal demand that the 2022 Winter Olympics be moved from Beijing unless China comes clean on the origins of COVID-19 and immediately ends persecution of the Uyghur people. The Olympics should only take place in countries that respect fundamental human rights and the wellbeing of mankind.” Pence is a hypocrite. As the governor of Indiana on March 26th, 2015, Pence signed the Indiana Religious Freedom Restoration Act which allowed individuals and businesses to refuse service to the LGBTQ community on religious and moral grounds. Sports organizations threatened to boycott Indiana. The bill was eventually reworked. The IOC is not going to listen to Mike Pence.

