MLB Pulls All-Star Game From Cobb County

MLB sends a message to Brian Kemp and Georgia Republicans.

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp and the Georgia Republican Party probably felt pretty good about themselves after passing sweeping voting changes in the state. But Kemp and his Republican colleagues now are feeling some heat from big money people. Major League Baseball is not playing the 2021 All Star Game at the Atlanta Braves Cobb County, Georgia baseball stadium. Twenty-nine MLB owners are major parts of Corporate America and some of those owners’ plan to hit where it hurts in the pocketbook. Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred announced MLB pulled the game.

“Over the last week, we have engaged in thoughtful conversations with Clubs, former and current players, the Players Association, and The Players Alliance, among others, to listen to their views. I have decided that the best way to demonstrate our values as a sport is by relocating this year’s All-Star Game and MLB Draft. Major League Baseball fundamentally supports voting rights for all Americans and opposes restrictions to the ballot box. In 2020, MLB became the first professional sports league to join the non-partisan Civic Alliance to help build a future in which everyone participates in shaping the United States. We proudly used our platform to encourage baseball fans and communities throughout our country to perform their civic duty and actively participate in the voting process. Fair access to voting continues to have our game’s unwavering support. We will continue with our plans to celebrate the memory of Hank Aaron during this season’s All-Star festivities. In addition, MLB’s planned investments to support local communities in Atlanta as part of our All-Star Legacy Projects will move forward. We are finalizing a new host city and details about these events will be announced shortly.” The times are changing.

