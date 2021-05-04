Is Mexico Still In Line For Some American Sports Product?

COVID-19 knocked out America sports in the country for the past year.

It is a COVID-19 Cinco de Mayo. It’s a party day because a Mexican beer company years ago ran a festive Cinco de Mayo United States TV advertising campaign and Americans embraced the ads. Cinco de Mayo became a hit at bars and taverns even though most revelers had no real knowledge of why it is a minor holiday in Mexico. On May 5th, 1862, an undermanned Mexican army defeated the French at the Battle of Puebla. It was the last time a European nation attacked a North American country. May 5th is a good time to take a look at what could happen in the business of exporting United States sports product into Mexico after COVID-19 is contained. Soccer’s Mexican Liga MX still may want to form some sort of an alliance with the United States/Canadian Major League Soccer. MLS Commissioner Don Garber has in the past brought up the notion of merging with the Mexican league.



Major League Baseball staged regular season games in the country prior to the COVID-19 outbreak. There were suggestions more than two decades ago that Monterrey which is not far from the Texas border had the corporate market that Major League Baseball would want. Mexico City might be considered for an expansion slot as well. The National Football League is scheduled to play a game in Mexico City this fall if conditions are right with COVID-19 not going away quite yet. The National Basketball Association has staged regular season games in Mexico City and the league is trying to figure out if Mexico City is a suitable market. Mexico, Canada and the US have combined to host soccer’s 2026 World Cup. There are pesos on the table which means American based sports organizations will be doing business in Mexico after the COVID 19 pandemic ends.



