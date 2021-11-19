XFL Hires Football Personnel But No Mention Of Any Potential Playing Homes

The league will kickoff in 2023..

The XFL or XFL III has made some front office hires as the business plans to relaunch under new ownership for the 2023 season. The football organization failed in 2001 and 2020 and it could be competing for leftover players with another incarnation of the United States Football League which plans to start up on field operations in the spring of 2022. The XFL has a President of Football and League Operations, former Buffalo Bills Managing Partner and President Russ Brandon. A Vice President of Football Operations Mark Ross, a one-time New York Giants front office executive and a Senior Vice President of Player Personnel football veteran Doug Whaley. Little else is known about XFL plans.

The new owners of the XFL led by The Rock, the one-time college football player turned wrestler turned actor, Dwayne Johnson, struck out in an attempt to do business with the Canadian Football League. The backers of struggling CFL and the latest version of the XFL talked about having some sort of working agreement but decided to go their separate ways although they could date again. The XFL was planning to start in 2022 but the kickoff date has been pushed back to 2023 which will almost be three years after the second XFL’s final play. In October, 2020 the new XFL owners were contacting the people who ran the stadiums in the eight cities that had XFL franchises in 2020. There is no list of potential cities that could host an XFL team. Johnson and his partners didn’t have to invest much in getting the XFL out of bankruptcy spending just $15 million. There is a long history of football league failures including the XFL 2001, the AAF in 2019 and the XFL 2020. Spring leagues have not succeeded.

