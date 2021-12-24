Christmas Eve: Sports owners looking for a new stadium won’t be finding one under the tree this year.

The MLS champions will play at three different home fields in 2022.

All Randy Levine, the former Deputy Mayor of New York City, wants for Christmas is a new soccer stadium for his NYCFC franchise. Levine, the New York Yankees President and part owner of the NYCFC Major League Soccer team, has struck out in getting the soccer club a new stadium during Bill de Blasio’s tenure as New York City mayor but de Blasio has just a week or so to go as mayor and then there will be a new man in the office, Eric Adams. NYCFC ownership has failed in getting a new home built in the Bronx and other points including Nassau County at Belmont Park. But with Adams in office, there could be two potential plots of land that could be used for a soccer stadium, one near Yankees Stadium in the Bronx and the other in Queens not far from the National Tennis Center and the Mets ballpark.

“With their first-ever MLS Cup victory this year, NYCFC did our city proud, and gave all New Yorkers reason for hope,” Adams told The New York Post. “My administration will re-engage in discussions to explore the possibility of siting a new soccer stadium to serve as a permanent home for the team.” In 2022, NYCFC will play its home games in three venues, Yankee Stadium, the Mets home field along with the MLS stadium in Harrison, New Jersey near Newark. NYCFC could dust off an old plan that would have seen a 25,000-seat stadium built in the South Bronx that would have been part of a privately financed $1 billion mixed-use development project. NYCFC has played the majority of its home games at Yankee Stadium since the team first took the field in 2015. Home games have also been played in Hartford, Connecticut. Levine has to be patient, Adams won’t be on the job until next year.

