The NHL’s Massive Blackhawks Cover Up Fallout Is Just Starting



Kyle Beach was ignored by the team and the NHLPA.

The National Hockey League has a serious problem with the Chicago Blackhawks organization glossing over a charge of a May 2010 sexual assault. Kyle Beach has revealed that he is the John Doe who was assaulted by the Chicago video coach Brad Aldrich. It appears that the organization tried to cover up the incident. Chicago’ General Manager Stan Bowman and another Chicago front office staffer Al MacIssac left their jobs after a Blackhawks commissioned report from a Chicago law firm, Jenner and Block, was made public.

According to the report, no one from the hockey business or the National Hockey League Players Association took the accusation seriously. The report also claimed that the unnamed player, Beach, went to Chicago’s mental skills coach, James Gary, who reportedly dismissed the accusation. The unnamed player went to the players’ association after the fact, but nothing came of it as well. The player also alleged Aldrich sent him inappropriate texts then coerced him with threats if he did not engage in sexual activity. On June 1st, 2021 an unnamed high school hockey player sued Blackhawks for allegedly giving Aldrich a positive reference letter after Aldrich left the organization. The then 16-year-old high school player was sexually assaulted in March 2013 when Aldrich was an assistant coach on a team in Michigan. In June, 2021 TSN reported the Blackhawks’ top management and front office refused to file a report with Chicago police in relation to the accusations. Jenner and Block was hired in June to conduct an investigation. In September, 2021 the Blackhawks organization moved to dismiss the lawsuit filed by the high school player. The NHL fined the Blackhawks business $2 million the team issued an apology, which seemed to be written by a public relations crisis response agency.



