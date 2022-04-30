The Denver Broncos Old Ownership Thinks A New Owner Will Want A New Stadium

The Denver stadium is just 21 years old.

The National Football League’s Denver Broncos franchise is for sale and it might be a while before the team has a new owner. But the present team ownership’s president has a prediction about one of the first moves that a new owner will make once he or she gets the business. Start the process to get a new stadium. “It’ll be the No. 1 decision the new owner will have to make,” said Broncos President Joe Ellis. “How are we going to proceed long-term when it comes to the stadium? There are all kinds of things that go into evaluating a new stadium. From a big picture perspective — that will be issue No. 1.” There is a new wave of public money being spent on new stadiums in Orchard Park, New York and in Nashville and money being used to renovate the football facility in Baltimore. Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder, despite owning a very tainted business, is playing Virginia, Maryland and Washington, DC against one another in trying to get public money for a stadium or stadium village. Cincinnati, Cleveland and Jacksonville may be playing the stadium game very soon, so why should the new Denver Broncos ownership, whoever that might be, sit on the sidelines and watch public money being thrown into new stadiums elsewhere. That stadium could host a Super Bowl and be an economic generator although no one has ever published a report outlining just how much a stadium which could feature maybe a dozen NFL games over 365 days generates for an area’s economy.

The Denver Broncos football stadium opened in 2001. The present stadium cost about $400 million to build. The Broncos’ ownership paid 25 percent of that cost. A slight sales tax hike was used to pay the public portion of construction The once state-of-the-art stadium is now outdated.

