New Yorker Files A Civil Suit And Demands Giants And Jets To Move Back To New York



Suero wants $6 Billion from the teams and NFL.

In the either you have a lot of time on your hands or you have money to waste on lawyers world, Abdiell Suero has decided the National Football League’s New York Giants and New York Jets franchises need to change the team names to New Jersey Giants and New Jersey Jets by 2026 or hand over $6 billion in damages to him and others in a class action suit for false advertising, deceptive practices and interstate wire fraud. Suero also wants the Giants and Jets to return to New York by 2026 as well. There is a reason why the New York Jets franchise plays in New Jersey, there was no public appetite to build the Jets owner Robert Wood Johnson IV a stadium on Manhattan’s west side nearly two decades ago. New York officials are focused on getting a Buffalo Bills stadium built in the Buffalo area. The Bills’ present stadium is in the municipality of Orchard Park, not Buffalo.

While Suero is at it, he should sue the NFL’s Chargers and Rams. Neither team plays in Los Angeles. The franchises have games in Inglewood, California. Then there is Jerry Jones’ Dallas Cowboys franchise which is located in Arlington, Texas. The Washington Football Team is based in Landover, Maryland. The San Francisco 49ers business calls Santa Clara, California home. Robert Kraft’s New England Patriots is housed in Foxboro, Massachusetts, not Connecticut, Vermont, Rhode Island, Maine or New Hampshire which are part of New England. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers play on land in Tampa, not in the middle of Tampa Bay. The Miami Dolphins franchise’s stadium is in Miami Gardens. Perhaps William Shakespeare should make the final call on this after all he once asked. “What’s in a name? That which we call a rose by any other name would smell just as sweet.”

