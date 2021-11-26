Kansas City Chiefs’ Owner Clark Hunt May Want A New Stadium

The team has nine years left on its lease.

In the it’s never too late to start planning ahead for a new stadium department, the National Football League’s Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt is looking into the 2030s and his team’s stadium needs. Hunt is monitoring Major League Baseball’s Kansas City Royals owner John Sherman’s desire to move his baseball business to downtown Kansas City from the sports complex that the two teams share. “Obviously, we’ve been connected to the Royals for almost 50 years now here at the Sports Complex, so their decision on their long-term future will have an impact on us,” Hunt recently said. “We’re going to watch as they go through the process and at some point in the next year or so start thinking about what’s next for the Chiefs from a stadium standpoint.”

In September, Sherman confirmed he was looking into moving his franchise to downtown Kansas City. This story started a couple years ago. In 2019, a national real estate company had the location picked out for Sherman’s business, Kansas City’s East Village district. The Royals stadium opened in 1973 and underwent a quarter of a billion dollars’ worth of extensive renovations between 2006 and 2010. There was some push to move the baseball business downtown in 2004 and 2005 when it was decided that the then three-decades old facility was too ancient to be useful. Eventually Jackson County, Missouri did put together a deal with Royals ownership and Chiefs ownership to fix up the baseball and football stadiums which are side by side in the Truman Sports Complex. On April 4th, 2006, Jackson County, Missouri voters approved a sales tax increase to fund the renovation of the sports complex. Hunt’s stadium will be outdated when his lease ends in nine years which is why he is about ready to play the stadium game.

