Weekend Entertainment: Is The NFL Considering Expanding?



The league reportedly wants to add teams in the future.

There has been some chatter that National Football League owners are thinking of adding four franchises to get up to 36 teams with San Antonio, St. Louis, London, England, and Toronto, Canada, as candidates for the four expansion slots. The NFL seems to be committed to placing a permanent franchise in London with the constant rumors that Shad Khan would eventually move his Jacksonville business there. But there is no evidence of that happening although Khan’s team does play an annual game or two in London. Khan is also trying to build an entertainment zone in Jacksonville and eventually wants a new stadium. San Antonio, St. Louis and Toronto lack NFL state-of-the-art stadiums but St. Louis is suing the NFL over the way Stan Kroenke took his St. Louis football business to the Los Angeles market and there seems to be some nervousness among league owners about the lawsuit. Missouri Governor Mike Parson is intrigued by the thought of an expansion team but not that much is going on at the moment.

The NFL has a Buffalo stadium issue which could slow down expansion talk. Western New York politicians want a new Buffalo Bills stadium but aren’t sure if the proposed facility should be in downtown Buffalo or at the Bills’ present home in Orchard Park. There seems to be a consensus that the B Bills’ franchise needs a new home but how to pay for the stadium is a problem. Toronto is a world financial capital. The city has a Canadian Football League team but it is a world class city and there is NFL interest in the country. Toronto is a major league city with the Blue Jays, Maple Leafs, Raptors and the MLS. There is no rush to add teams but outside influences always impact the NFL’s thinking.

