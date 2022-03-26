Commanders Owner Loses More Marketing Partners

Daniel Snyder is pretty much radioactive at this point.

At what point does the National Football League Commissioner Roger Goodell tell the 30 franchise owners and the Green Bay Packers Board of Directors that it might be time to push Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder out of the league? The NFL could force him to sell his business to some owner who will not be putting dent after dent in the NFL Shield. Snyder is looking for a new radio station to broadcast his games and that might not be that difficult a task lining up a new station but he also has to find a major sponsor to replace a beer company that decided it did not want to be associated with the team. Anheuser-Busch gave no reason for pulling out of its Commanders partnership but the brewery is the third marketing partner to sever its relationship with Snyder’s business in the last 11 months. The brewery put out a strange statement though about the Washington, D. C. market and Commanders followers. “We remain fully committed to Washington football fans, and we look forward to continuing our long-term partnership with the NFL and our other 26 team partners to create meaningful experiences and connections for fans across the country.”

Meanwhile Audacy radio was somewhat vague about pulling out of its partnership. Money and editorial comment were part of the decision to split. The two sides “disagreed on the value of the broadcasts (and) it is also very important for us (Audacy) as a sports talk station, even as a long-time flagship station for the team, it was important for us to continue to be able to provide honest, objective information and analysis about the (Commanders) on our talk shows.” Snyder’s business was fined $10 million by the league for what appears to be sexual harassment in the workplace but the league never released its findings of its investigation.

