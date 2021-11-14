Weekend Entertainment: Americans Dote On Celebrities Like Aaron Rodgers

Are celebrities experts? No but they are famous and that is good enough.

Americans dote on celebrities, it’s just a fact of life. There is no rational reason Americans should care about the Kardashian family or buy products that the family pushes. But that is the way it is. Aaron Rodgers, by virtue of being the quarterback of the National Football League’s Green Bay Packers franchise, is a celebrity. He can throw a football, run a game and is an expert in his job. But that doesn’t mean he is qualified to give medical advice or even advise you as to which company you should consider in buying insurance. Aaron Rodgers will be returning to his job after a bout with COVID-19 and if his agent has any advice for him, it should be shut your mouth, throw a football because you really look pathetically stupid in trying to explain why you didn’t take a COVID-19 vaccine and you kind of lied when you said you were immunized from the virus.

One of the tenets of the dote on celebrity culture is how many endorsements you have. Rodgers gave the standard when a celebrity gets into trouble apology which never sounds very sincere. “To anybody who felt misled by those comments, I take full responsibility for those comments.” That takes him off the hook. But what about those marketing partners, are they standing tall behind him? For the most part, yes. Rodgers is a pitchman for an insurance company, an insurance company that offers life insurance and wants a client to take a physical from qualified doctors who believe in legitimate medicine. He is a spokesman for an automotive company. A sports shoe and apparel company also pays Rodgers to be the face of the company along with a golf company. A healthcare partner got rid of him, the rest are standing by Rodgers. He is a celebrity and Americans dote on celebrities.

