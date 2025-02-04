Trump renews suggestion US could retake Panama Canal by force. President says ‘no guarantees’ of Israel-Hamas truce holding.

“We either want it back, or we’re going to get something very strong. Or we’re going to take it back,” Trump said on Monday. “And China will be dealt with.”

Trump added, “China’s involved with the Panama Canal. They won’t be for long.”

Trump said U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio had discussions with Panama and was “trying to work a deal with them.”

He said there was a call coming on Friday with Panama officials and “they’ve agreed to certain things but I’m not happy with it.”

Trump says ‘no guarantees’ of Israel-Hamas truce holding

By AAMER MADHAN

The president offered a dour assessment as his Mideast envoy, Steve Witkoff, was set to meet later Monday with Israeli Prime Benjamin Netanyahu for talks in Washington on the second phase of the 42-day ceasefire agreement.

Netanyahu is scheduled to meet with Trump at the White House on Tuesday. The ceasefire and hostage deal are expected to be at the top of the leaders’ agenda as Netanyahu faces pressure from far-right members of his governing coalition to abandon the truce and resume fighting until Hamas is eliminated in Gaza.

“There’s not assurances that it will hold,” Trump told reporters during an exchange with reporters in the Oval Office. “Nobody’s ever seen anything like it. I have no guarantees that the peace is going to hold.”

Witkoff offered more optimism, saying that the truce was holding and that “hopefully a peaceful settlement” to end the nearly 16-month conflict can be reached.