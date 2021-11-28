Work in Florida: 11 Top Professions to Apply For

Florida is known as the “sunshine state” because of its amazing weather. While the weather is a major pull for some people, other people choose to move to this state because of the job opportunities. Opportunities are plenty in this state, with so many high-paying jobs for anyone who has the skills and qualifications. No matter the industry you specialize in, you will be able to find a job in Florida, but the question now is what are the top professions in that state? This article will look at the top professions to get into if you decide to move to Florida.

Chief executive officer roles

The brain behind the operation of any business or company is the CEO. No person in any establishment holds as much power as a CEO. They are the face of the organization and are picked by shareholders and members of the board. Major duties include communication with board members and those below, making corporate decisions, and managing resources. The average salary of a CEO in Florida is between $50,000 to $180,000 each year.

Aviation engineers and airplane pilots

The second top procession one can get in the state of Florida is airplane pilots and aviation engineers. These are people who fix, navigate and fly planes, aircraft, and helicopters in and out of Florida. At entry-level, the salary one will be earning is around $100,000 while those with years of experience under their belt earn as much as $226,000.

Job in the judicial system

Magistrates arbitrate, lawyers, judges, administer justice in a client of law, and adjudicators all work in the judicial system. Their job is to sentence defendants in the court of law following sentencing and government guidelines. Entry-level jobs pay as much as $130,000 and on average, the majority earn around $170,000 per year.

Surgeons and physicians

This is another profession that pays well, and it involves operating on people who have been injured, have an illness, disease, or need surgical procedures done on their bodies. It is big business especially in a country where a lot of people have aspirations of breaking into the film and music sector. Entry-level surgeons earn around $37,000 a year, while experienced ones average around $190,000.

Dentists

These are people who help people have good oral hygiene and just like the occupation above, it is big business, especially if one builds a reputation for themselves and caters to upcoming singers and actors. Many dentists in the Florida area hold a D.M.D degree or a D.D.S degree, which is obtained when one graduates from dental school. On average, dentists at entry-level earn $90,000 a year while experienced ones earn $175,000.

Teachers and tutors

Children are the future and need people to educate them and prepare them for their future careers. This is where teachers and tutors are because they are well-trained in educating people to be productive members of society. The entry-level salary of tutors and teachers in Florida is $46,000. Those that have been in the profession for a long time earn $140,000 a year.

Family doctor/medicine

This is a person that provides healthcare to a person and their families. If you want to be a family practitioner in the state of Florida, the average salary is $220,000 while those at entry-level earn around $102,000. To be a success, you need to have good knowledge in things like behavioral science, biology, and medicine because you will be dealing with all genders, different age groups, multiple illnesses, and organs.

Career as an anesthesiologist

An anesthesiologist is a person that looks after people before, during, and after they’ve had surgery. This job requires plenty of training and knowledge in things like pain medicine, anesthesia, critical emergency medicine, and more. The average entry-level salary in this profession is $82,000 while experienced anesthesiologists can earn as much as $260,000.

Podiatrists

These are people who specialize in treating people who have disorders of the lower extremity, ankle, and foot. People who are into sports do suffer from injuries around the ankle and foot and will need to see a specialist in this area, and this is where Podiatrists come on. In the USA, these people are known as doctors of Podiatric Medicine, and they earn $54,000 at entry-level and around $141,000 for those with years of experience under their belt.

Psychiatrists

These are people who are specialists in diagnosing, studying, treatment and preventing mental disorders. Mental health is something that affects millions of people in America and across the world. Anyone who has the skills to diagnose mental health, as well as help people cope with this condition can make a decent amount of money. The average salary of a psychiatrist in the state of Florida is $200,000 while those at entry-level earn around $46,000.

Gynecologists and obstetricians

Last on the list of top professions to get in Florida are Gynecologists and obstetricians. People in these professions often specialize in the female reproductive system like the breasts, ovaries, uterus, and vagina (gynecologists) as well as the postpartum period, childbirth, and pregnancy (obstetrics). The average salary these people earn is $250,000 while those at entry-level earn around $130,000.

Overall, from the list above, it is safe to say that the sunshine state has some best-paid jobs not just in America but the world as long as one has the skills and qualifications. We all thrive to find a job that pays us well so that we can not only support ourselves but our loved ones too. A very interesting fact about Florida is that the minimum wage for tipped jobs is around $5.08 and those in non-tipped roles get paid $8.10. This is reportedly more than the federal rate, which stands at $7.25. This is part of the reason why the state has improved its standard of living and high-paying jobs because entry-level professionals earn more than $35,000 per year in the majority of the top professions mentioned above.