When Dems Asked Swing Voters About Jan. 6 And ‘MAGA’ Threat To Democracy, They Brought Up The 2020 Riots

Harold Hutchison

When asked about the “MAGA threat” to democracy, swing voters responded by saying 2020 riots were comparable to the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the Capitol building, according to a Friday Washington Post column.

Greg Sargent, an opinion writer for the Post, claimed swing voters told Democratic strategist Celinda Lake that both the Republican and Democratic parties engaged in political violence and “manipulate democracy to their advantage,” in a Friday opinion piece. Many voters brought up the riots that followed the death of George Floyd in police custody in May 2020 that killed at least 24 people and caused nearly $1 billion in property damage.

“Why hasn’t the threat to democracy extracted a heavier price from Republicans? Is it true that vulnerable Democrats don’t want Biden to prominently address the topic?” Sargent wrote. “If so, should he have stood down, since Democrats themselves think protecting democracy above all requires keeping MAGA Republicans out of power? Could a more forceful case have made this a bigger voting issue?”

“One thing that diminishes the impact of some of the crises we’re facing is that Americans have historically had tremendous faith in our institutions,” Lake told Sargent

Troubling: Dem focus groups find swing voters respond to cues about the MAGA threat to democracy by both-sidesing it.



Voters respond by saying “I think both parties do this,” pollster Celinda Lake tells me. Voters see election denial as just "childish."https://t.co/ydTk7seuhf pic.twitter.com/pAFm8UaXjN — Greg Sargent (@ThePlumLineGS) November 4, 2022

Addressing crime is one of the central issues of the upcoming midterms, which Republican candidates have opportunely campaigned on to win votes. Democrats face a potential red wave, as a Rasmussen poll showed Republicans have a 5% lead on the generic ballot, while a Trafalgar poll gave Republicans a 6% lead.

New York City’s subway system saw murders reach a record level in the last three years despite declining ridership, according to the New York Post. Crime on the city’s subway system increased by 41%, CNN reported, with over 1,800 incidents as of Oct. 17.

When Democrats ask their focus groups about Jan 6, voters keep bringing up the 2020 riotshttps://t.co/gxGHrSaRDv pic.twitter.com/cYmYklula4 — Vince Coglianese (@VinceCoglianese) November 4, 2022

A Trafalgar poll from September noted that 67.9% of respondents felt less safe than they did two years ago, as New York City and Philadelphia saw crime rates increase from 2021, a year in which six major cities reported record-high levels of violent crime.

Multiple candidates for office have also been targeted in violent incidents. An unknown person fired a shot into the house owned by Republican congressional nominee Pat Harrigan of North Carolina Oct. 18, Republican Rep. Lee Zeldin of New York was nearly stabbed during a July campaign event and Republican Dan Bolduc, who is seeking to defeat Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire was allegedly the victim of an attempted assault just prior to his Wednesday debate with Hassan.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.