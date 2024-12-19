‘What’s The Evidence Of That?’: GOP Rep Spars With CNN’s Acosta Over Possible Criminal Investigation Into Liz Cheney

Nicole Silverio

Republican Tennessee Rep. Tim Burchett sparred with CNN host Jim Acosta Wednesday over the possibility of the House opening a criminal investigation into former Republican Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney.

House Administration Oversight Subcommittee Chairman Barry Loudermilk released an interim report accusing Cheney of having “colluded” with Cassidy Hutchinson, a former witness for the January 6 Select Committee, by “secretly communicating” with her without the knowledge of her attorney and helping her attain new counsel. As Republicans and President-elect Donald Trump are calling on Cheney to be investigated, Burchett told Acosta that the former Wyoming congresswoman should be prosecuted if she had broken the law.

“You don’t think Liz Cheney broke the law, do you?” Acosta asked.

“If she manipulated this thing, if she met with people, if she coached them as they’re saying, if she talked to them on a secret website which they’re saying she did, if she coached them, if she altered evidence, if she withheld evidence, then she broke the law,” Burchett replied.

WATCH:

Trump stated in a Wednesday Truth Social post that Cheney “could be in a lot of trouble” over the alleged evidence found by the subcommittee. Acosta suggested that House Republicans are simply “doing [Trump’s] bidding” by alleging that she had engaged in criminal conduct and could be investigated.

“But congressman, what’s the evidence of that? A report came out just days after Donald Trump and other members of the subcommittee said Liz Cheney should go to jail. Aren’t they just doing his bidding?” Acosta asked.

“What’s the evidence that [former Republican Florida Rep.] Matt Gaetz has [broken the law] besides a report?” Burchett said. “You’ve got a report, it’s the same thing. That’s why people do not trust the media, you’ve got a double standard for one and not for the other. IF she didn’t break the law, then she’s fine. But if she did break the law, then she should be held accountable. What’s wrong with them asking questions?”

Acosta continued to argue there is “no evidence” that Cheney broke the law and suggested that House Republicans are attempting to use the government to target Trump’s political opponents. Burchett said Loudermilk’s findings should “be brought to light” and investigated to ensure that Cheney did not break the law.

Burchett pointed out the alleged “two systems of justice” in the current legal system and said a possible criminal investigation into Cheney is about justice rather than revenge.

“When we point the finger at somebody who’s not kind to us, you all automatically assume it’s political. If it’s political, then why not play it out into the court of public opinion. You sure had it played out on January 6 and you never called anybody in, it was all a political witch-hunt,” Burchett continued.

Hutchinson became a star witness on the Jan. 6 committee, where she notably testified that Trump cursed at his security guards after being told they could not go to the Capitol, grabbed the steering wheel from the backseat and reached for the “clavicles” of Bobby Engel, Trump’s head of security. This testimony has never been confirmed, and sources close to the Secret Service have denied her claims.

Loudermilk spearheaded a letter to Hutchinson in January demanding that she provide all records and materials in her possession related to the events of January 6.

