What’s open and closed on Thanksgiving this year? See Walmart, Target, Kroger, CVS, more

The holiday season is here, which means spending time with family on Thanksgiving and also, for millions of people, hunting for the best deals on Black Friday.

Thanksgiving is celebrated on the fourth Thursday in November each year, which takes place this week.

A lot of national retailers are keeping the doors closed on Thursday to give employees time with families and to recharge for the holidays ahead. That includes some of the biggest chains like Walmart and Target, which plan to re-open stores on Friday.

Here’s a brief rundown of store hours and what’s open and closed on Thanksgiving:

Is Walmart open on Thanksgiving?

Walmart will be closed on Thanksgiving.

Is Target open on Thanksgiving?

Target will be closed on Thanksgiving.

Is Costco open on Thanksgiving?

Costco will be closed on Thanksgiving.

Is CVS open on Thanksgiving?

CVS Pharmacy will be closing all non-24 hour locations early on Thanksgiving. You can call your local store or check store and pharmacy hours on the CVS Pharmacy website.