What’s Coming to Netflix in April 2025



By Kasey Moore · @kasey__moore

As a reminder, we will keep this article updated throughout March and into April and add new titles in batches when we learn of more titles on the way. Netflix will also provide a list of new releases on one of the final Wednesdays of the month. While this list covers all the latest arrivals, you’ll also want to familiarize yourself with all the departures planned for April.

Alpha (2018) – A prehistoric journey of survival and unbreakable bonds in the untamed wilderness. Directed by Albert Hughes and starred Kodi Smit-McPhee.

– A prehistoric journey of survival and unbreakable bonds in the untamed wilderness. Directed by Albert Hughes and starred Kodi Smit-McPhee. Babah (2024) – Malaysian film.

– Malaysian film. Big Daddy (1999) – Adam Sandler stars as a man who adopts a child in a bid to impress his ex, only to discover unexpected challenges and heartwarming surprises.

– Adam Sandler stars as a man who adopts a child in a bid to impress his ex, only to discover unexpected challenges and heartwarming surprises. Bonnie and Clyde (1967) – R-rated multi-Oscar winning classic about the famous couple who went on a bank robbing spree in the 1920s.

– R-rated multi-Oscar winning classic about the famous couple who went on a bank robbing spree in the 1920s. Couples Retreat (2009) – Comedy about four couples who head to a tropical resort for relationship therapy—with plenty of laughs and awkward moments along the way.

– Comedy about four couples who head to a tropical resort for relationship therapy—with plenty of laughs and awkward moments along the way. Conan the Destroyer (1984) – Arnold Schwarzenegger plays one of his most iconic roles in this sequel to the fantasy movie Conan the Barbarian.

– Arnold Schwarzenegger plays one of his most iconic roles in this sequel to the fantasy movie Conan the Barbarian. Draft Day (2014) – Kevin Costner plays Sonny Weaver Jr. in this sports drama about a manager having to make tough decisions during the NFL Draft.

– Kevin Costner plays Sonny Weaver Jr. in this sports drama about a manager having to make tough decisions during the NFL Draft. Earth Playlist (Season 1) Netflix Original – A collection of kids’ animation episodes to celebrate the planet we all live on.

– A collection of kids’ animation episodes to celebrate the planet we all live on. Field of Dreams (1989) – Kevin Costner plays a man who hears from voices to turn his cornfield into a baseball field.

– Kevin Costner plays a man who hears from voices to turn his cornfield into a baseball field. For Love of the Game (1999) – Kevin Costner plays a veteran baseball pitcher reflecting on life and love during what could be his final game.

– Kevin Costner plays a veteran baseball pitcher reflecting on life and love during what could be his final game. Get Him to the Greek (2010) – Jonah Hill and Russell Brand star in this outrageous comedy about a music exec trying to escort an unruly rock star to a concert in L.A.

– Jonah Hill and Russell Brand star in this outrageous comedy about a music exec trying to escort an unruly rock star to a concert in L.A. Geostorm (2017) – Gerard Butler stars in this disaster sci-fi movie about satellites that control the weather which starts to cause havoc on Earth.

Heat (1995) – Crime thriller featuring an iconic face-off between Robert De Niro and Al Pacino in a story about a master thief and a relentless detective. Directed by Michael Mann.

– Crime thriller featuring an iconic face-off between Robert De Niro and Al Pacino in a story about a master thief and a relentless detective. Directed by Michael Mann. Insidious: Chapter 2 (2013) – Supernatural horror sequel that continues the terrifying saga of the Lambert family and their connection to the spirit world.

– Supernatural horror sequel that continues the terrifying saga of the Lambert family and their connection to the spirit world. Jack the Giant Slayer (2013) – A fantastical adventure where a humble hero faces off against towering, mythical foes. Bryan Singer directs, with Nicholas Hoult leading the cast.

– A fantastical adventure where a humble hero faces off against towering, mythical foes. Bryan Singer directs, with Nicholas Hoult leading the cast. K-9 (1989) – James Belushi appears alongside a four-legged hound in this classic buddy-cop comedy.

– James Belushi appears alongside a four-legged hound in this classic buddy-cop comedy. Lucy (2014) – Scarlett Johansson stars as a woman who gains extraordinary abilities after a drug activates the full potential of her brain. Directed by Luc Besson.

– Scarlett Johansson stars as a woman who gains extraordinary abilities after a drug activates the full potential of her brain. Directed by Luc Besson. Matilda (1996) – A beloved adaptation of Roald Dahl’s classic, following a brilliant young girl with telekinetic powers and a terrible school principal. Directed by Danny DeVito.

– A beloved adaptation of Roald Dahl’s classic, following a brilliant young girl with telekinetic powers and a terrible school principal. Directed by Danny DeVito. Nimesh Patel: Instant Karma (2025) Netflix Original – Stand-up comedy special.

– Stand-up comedy special. Psycho (1960) – Horror from Alfred Hitchcock.

– Horror from Alfred Hitchcock. Rise of the Guardians (2012) – Animated adventure where mythical characters like Santa, the Easter Bunny, and the Tooth Fairy unite to protect the world’s children from darkness.

– Animated adventure where mythical characters like Santa, the Easter Bunny, and the Tooth Fairy unite to protect the world’s children from darkness. Rooster Cogburn (…and the Lady) (1975) – Stuart Millar directs this classic western starring John Waynes and Katharine Hepburn.

– Stuart Millar directs this classic western starring John Waynes and Katharine Hepburn. Rudy (1993) – Inspirational sports drama about a determined young man who dreams of playing football for Notre Dame, despite the odds stacked against him.

– Inspirational sports drama about a determined young man who dreams of playing football for Notre Dame, despite the odds stacked against him. Sicario: Day of the Soldado (2018) – The action sequel that sees the return of Benicio Del Toro and Josh Brolin as they enter an escalated drug war on the US/Mexico border.

– The action sequel that sees the return of Benicio Del Toro and Josh Brolin as they enter an escalated drug war on the US/Mexico border. Smokey and the Bandit Movie Collection Smokey and the Bandit (1970) Smokey and the Bandit II (1980)

Tamang Panahon (2024) – Filipino stand-up comedy special.

The Age of Innocence (1993) – Martin Scorsese directs this elegant period drama set in 1870s New York high society, starring Daniel Day-Lewis, Michelle Pfeiffer, and Winona Ryder.

– Martin Scorsese directs this elegant period drama set in 1870s New York high society, starring Daniel Day-Lewis, Michelle Pfeiffer, and Winona Ryder. The Apothecary Diaries (Season 1) – Anime series from Toho Animation Studio adapted from the live novel series.

– Anime series from Toho Animation Studio adapted from the live novel series. The Breakfast Club (1985) – Cult classic comedy.

– Cult classic comedy. The Croods (2013) – Animated family adventure about a prehistoric family venturing into an uncharted world. Features voice work from Nicolas Cage, Emma Stone, and Ryan Reynolds.

– Animated family adventure about a prehistoric family venturing into an uncharted world. Features voice work from Nicolas Cage, Emma Stone, and Ryan Reynolds. The Mauritanian (2021) – Legal drama based on the true story of Mohamedou Ould Slahi’s fight for freedom after being held for years without charge in Guantanamo Bay.

– Legal drama based on the true story of Mohamedou Ould Slahi’s fight for freedom after being held for years without charge in Guantanamo Bay. The Place Beyond the Pines (2012) – Ryan Gosling and Bradley Cooper star in this gripping crime drama exploring fatherhood, legacy, and consequence across generations.

Picture: Universal Pictures

Uncle Buck (1989) – The late great John Candy headlines this comedy alongside Macauley Culkin.

What’s Coming to Netflix on April 2nd

Banger (2025) Netflix Original – French drama where a once-famous DJ is roped in by French Intelligence to silence a rising rival on the decks.

– French drama where a once-famous DJ is roped in by French Intelligence to silence a rising rival on the decks. Garnachas: Glorious Street Food! (Season 1) Netflix Original – Spanish food docu-series.

– Spanish food docu-series. Love on the Spectrum (Season 3) Netflix Original – The dating docu-reality series returns.

– The dating docu-reality series returns. The Parisian Agency: Exclusive Properties (Season 5) Netflix Original – French docu-series looking into stunning and lavish properties.

What’s Coming to Netflix on April 3rd

Devil May Cry (Season 1) Netflix Original – In this animated debut, demon hunter Dante embarks on a relentless quest for vengeance, under the visionary direction of Adi Shankar.

– In this animated debut, demon hunter Dante embarks on a relentless quest for vengeance, under the visionary direction of Adi Shankar. Jurassic World: Chaos Theory (Season 3) Netflix Original – Experience the next chapter of the sequel series to Camp Cretaceous.

– Experience the next chapter of the sequel series to Camp Cretaceous. Loves is Blind: Sweden (Season 2 – Reunion) Netflix Original

PULSE. Justina Machado as Dr. Natalie Cruz in Episode 104 of Pulse. Cr. Jeff Neumann/Netflix © 2024

Pulse (Season 1) Netflix Original – New hospital procedural drama that follows the workers of a busy Miami hospital about to be hit by a hurricane. Featuring performances from Willia Fitzgerald, Colin Woodell, and Justina Machado.

What’s Coming to Netflix on April 4th

Guna Guna Istri Muda (2024) – Horror.

– Horror. Karma (Season 1) Netflix Original – A riveting K-drama where six lives are intertwined in an unending cycle of fate and unforeseen consequences.

– A riveting K-drama where six lives are intertwined in an unending cycle of fate and unforeseen consequences. Test (2025) Netflix Original – Indian cricket drama film.

– Indian cricket drama film. The 101st Proposal (Season 1) – The 1991 Japanese romance drama series.

What’s Coming to Netflix on April 5th

Yaiba: Samurai Legend (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly) – New adaptation of the classic manga about a young samurai who has lived in the jungle until his father takes him on an adventure to Tokyo.

What’s Coming to Netflix on April 7th

Blippi’s Job Show (Season 1) Netflix Original – A lively live-action series that sees Blippi take on a brand-new role in an educational, kid-friendly adventure.

Picture courtesy of Netflix

Kill Tony (Season 1 – Episode 1) Netflix Original – The first of three specials Netflix has picked up of the YouTube show that’s helmed by comedian Tony Hinchcliffe.

What’s Coming to Netflix on April 8th

How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast) (Season 4) Netflix Original – The explosive final season of this hit German series, where digital schemes and mischief hit their climactic finale.

– The explosive final season of this hit German series, where digital schemes and mischief hit their climactic finale. Kian’s Bizarre B&B (Season 1) Netflix Original – Korean reality series where contestants have to compete on a bizarre make-shift obstacle course on the sea.

– Korean reality series where contestants have to compete on a bizarre make-shift obstacle course on the sea. My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman (New Episode) Netflix Original – Caitlin Clark is the subject of this new episode of the TV show.

– Caitlin Clark is the subject of this new episode of the TV show. Netflix Stories – The Love Contract (iOS and Android) Netflix Games – A new spicy love story in the Netflix Stories app.

– A new spicy love story in the Netflix Stories app. The Clubhouse: A Year with the Red Sox (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly) Netflix Original – Docu-series on the MLB team.

What’s Coming to Netflix on April 9th

Bad Influence: The Dark Side of Kidfluencing (Season 1) Netflix Original – True-crime docu-series exploring the shadowy world of child influencers.

– True-crime docu-series exploring the shadowy world of child influencers. Minted: The Rise (And Fall?) Of The NFT (2023) – Documentary on the recent fad that was NFT art.

– Documentary on the recent fad that was NFT art. Unicorn Academy (Chapter 3 – Legendary Summer) Netflix Original – New episodes of Netflix’s animated kids series

– New episodes of Netflix’s animated kids series The Addams Family (1991) – Barry Sonnenfeld directs this OG family comedy with the characters later used for Netflix’s Wednesday!

– Barry Sonnenfeld directs this OG family comedy with the characters later used for Netflix’s Wednesday! The Dad Quest (2025) Netflix Original – Mexican comedy drama about a father-son duo learn they may not be related and go on a journey to find out the truth.

Picture: Vertical Entertainment

The Hating Game (2021) – Lucy Hale and Austin Stowell headline this rom-com about a duo that have a fierce rivalry of one-upmanship.

What’s Coming to Netflix on April 10th

A Queen’s Runway (2025) – Documentary on hopefuls entering the Miss Universe Philippines challenge.

Picture: Netflix

Black Mirror (Season 7) Netflix Original – Brand new sci-fi/horror tales in Netflix’s anthology series, featuring a follow-up episode to USS Callister.

– Brand new sci-fi/horror tales in Netflix’s anthology series, featuring a follow-up episode to USS Callister. Frozen Hot Boys (2025) Netflix Original – A quirky Thai comedy where a dedicated teacher and his spirited students take on a snow-sculpting showdown in Japan.

Moonrise (Season 1) Netflix Original – Anime series.

– Anime series. North of North (Season 1) Netflix Original – Canada co-production about a girl looking to find her own path in a remote Arctic town.

– Canada co-production about a girl looking to find her own path in a remote Arctic town. Pop the Balloon (LIVE) Netflix Original – Reality series where singles test their romantic chemistry in this YouTube to Netflix show.

– Reality series where singles test their romantic chemistry in this YouTube to Netflix show. Thomas & Friends: All Engines Go! (Season 4) – Kids animated series.

– Kids animated series. Two Husbands One Wife (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly) – Japanese comedy about a man’s ex who suggests that he enters into a three-person marriage.

What’s Coming to Netflix on April 11th

Cinta Tak Seindah Drama Korea / Love Unlike in K-Dramas (2024) – Thai romance movie.

– Thai romance movie. Meet the Khumalos (2025) Netflix Original – South African comedy. Two moms — once best friends, now arch-enemies — start a neighborhood war against each other when they find out their kids are head-over-heels in love.

– South African comedy. Two moms — once best friends, now arch-enemies — start a neighborhood war against each other when they find out their kids are head-over-heels in love. The Gardener (Season 1) Netflix Original – Spanish romantic thriller created by Miguel Sáez Carral about Elmer and his controlling mother, La China Jurado, who run a garden center that also doubles as a murder-for-hire business.

What’s Coming to Netflix on April 12th

How To Make Millions Before Grandma Dies (2024) – Critically acclaimed Thai movie about a man who quits work to care for his dying grandmother, motivated by her fortune. He schemes to win her favor before she passes.

– Critically acclaimed Thai movie about a man who quits work to care for his dying grandmother, motivated by her fortune. He schemes to win her favor before she passes. Resident Playbook (Season 1) Netflix Original – Serving as a spin-off to Hospital Playlist, this K-drama series follows first-year OBGYN residents at Yulje Medical Center.

What’s Coming to Netflix on April 13th

Picture: 20th Century Fox

Life or Something Like It (2002) – Angelina Jolie and Edward Burns star in this rom-com about a reporter who gets a new lease of life after interacting with a psychic homeless person.

What’s Coming to Netflix on April 15th

Behind the Curtain: Stranger Things: The First Shadow (2025) Netflix Original – The cast and crew take you behind the scenes on the London stage play based on Netflix’s hit series: Stranger Things.

– The cast and crew take you behind the scenes on the London stage play based on Netflix’s hit series: Stranger Things. Kian’s Bizarre B&B (Season 1) Netflix Original – An offbeat unscripted reality series from South Korea, where contestants navigate the eccentric challenges of a one-of-a-kind bed and breakfast.

– An offbeat unscripted reality series from South Korea, where contestants navigate the eccentric challenges of a one-of-a-kind bed and breakfast. The Glass Dome (Season 1) Netflix Original – A tense Swedish crime drama that peels back the layers of mystery surrounding a reflective, enigmatic dome.

– A tense Swedish crime drama that peels back the layers of mystery surrounding a reflective, enigmatic dome. Young Sheldon (Season 7) – The final season of the beloved CBS sitcom series that serves as a prequel to The Big Bang Theory.

What’s Coming to Netflix on April 16th

I Am Not Mendoza (Season 1) Netflix Original – From Mexico, this new drama series is about a Julián who is kidnapped to impersonate a corrupt casino owner, marry his fiancée and outwit the mafia

– From Mexico, this new drama series is about a Julián who is kidnapped to impersonate a corrupt casino owner, marry his fiancée and outwit the mafia Project UFO (Season 1) Netflix Original – A Polish drama that explores the far-reaching consequences following an extraordinary UFO landing in Warmia.

– A Polish drama that explores the far-reaching consequences following an extraordinary UFO landing in Warmia. The Diamond Heist (Limited Series) Netflix Original – Produced by Guy Ritchie, this British docuseries looks into the attempts of a few to heist a $200 million diamond during the day in London.

What’s Coming to Netflix on April 17th

Istanbul Encyclopedia (Season 1) Netflix Original – Turkish drama series about a young student moving in with an estranged family movie that puts her to the test.

Ransom Canyon. Josh Duhamel as Staten in Episode #101 of Ransom Canyon. Cr. Anna Kooris/Netflix © 2025

Ransom Canyon (Season 1) Netflix Original – Set in the heart of the Texas countryside, this romantic drama weaves passion and intrigue, starring Minka Kelly and Josh Duhamel.

What’s Coming to Netflix on April 18th

iHostage (2025) Netflix Original – A nail-biting Dutch thriller based on true events, where Bobby Boremans navigates a high-stakes hostage crisis.

– A nail-biting Dutch thriller based on true events, where Bobby Boremans navigates a high-stakes hostage crisis. Oklahoma City Bombing: American Terror (2025) Netflix Original – Filmmaker Greg Tillman delves into the events of April 19, 1995 when a bomb detonated within the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building in Oklahoma City.

What’s Coming to Netflix on April 19th

Heavenly Ever After (Season 1) Netflix Original – Korean drama series.

What’s Coming to Netflix on April 20th

The Sea Beyond (Multiple Seasons) – Italian series created by Cristiana Farina. Tells the story of Carmine and Filippo navigating friendship, love and dreams while at a juvenile detention center.

What’s Coming to Netflix on April 21st

American Sniper (2014) – Bradley Cooper plays Chris Kyle in this harrowing military drama.

Pangolin: Kulu’s Journey. Cr. Gareth Thomas/Courtesy of Netflix

Pangolin: Kulu’s Journey (2025) Netflix Original – A heartwarming nature documentary by Pippa Ehrlich, chronicling the extraordinary early life of a baby pangolin who’s helped by a man after a sting operation in South Africa.

What’s Coming to Netflix on April 22nd

Street Fighter IV: Champion Edition (Android and iOS) Netflix Games – Take control of iconic fighters and test your mettle in hand-to-hand combat against players from all over the world.

What’s Coming to Netflix on April 23rd

A Tragedy Foretold: Flight 3054 (Limited Series) Netflix Original – Docu-series on Latin America’s deadliest air disaster.

– Docu-series on Latin America’s deadliest air disaster. Battle Camp (Season 1) Netflix Original – Contestants from all manner of Netflix reality shows come together to compete in this one-off series.

– Contestants from all manner of Netflix reality shows come together to compete in this one-off series. Bullet Train Explosion (2025) Netflix Original – An adrenaline-charged Japanese reboot that redefines high-speed action under the direction of Shinji Higuchi.

Carlos Alcaraz: My Way (Season 1) Netflix Original – Spanish docu-series on the youngest world champion in Tennis history. Produced by Morena Films.

– Spanish docu-series on the youngest world champion in Tennis history. Produced by Morena Films. UnBroken (2023) – Documentary on seven Jewish siblings who survived Nazi Germany through their resilience and the kindness of strangers.

What’s Coming to Netflix on April 24th

A Dog’s Way Home (2019) – Directed Charles Martin Smith, this family adventure movie adapts the novel of the same name.

– Directed Charles Martin Smith, this family adventure movie adapts the novel of the same name. You (Season 5) Netflix Original – The conclusive chapter of this cult crime series, where Joe Goldberg’s fate reaches its suspense-filled climax.

What’s Coming to Netflix on April 25th

Picture: Netflix

Havoc (2025) Netflix Original – An action thriller featuring Tom Hardy in a powerhouse role, brought to life by director Gareth Evans.

– An action thriller featuring Tom Hardy in a powerhouse role, brought to life by director Gareth Evans. Pokémon Horizons: Season 2 —The Search for Laqua (Part 2) Netflix Original – New batch of episodes for the latest iteration of the Pokémon anime series.

– New batch of episodes for the latest iteration of the Pokémon anime series. Jewel Thief – The Heist Begins (2025) Netflix Original – Indian heist movie starring Saif Ali Khan.

What’s Coming to Netflix on April 28th

Chef’s Table: Legends (Season 1) Netflix Original – Jamie Oliver, José Andrés, Alice Waters, and Thomas Keller are the subjects of this special 10th-anniversary docu-series.

What’s Coming to Netflix on April 30th

Astérix & Obelix: The Big Fight (Season 1) Netflix Original – A vibrant French animated series that playfully reimagines the epic adventures of the legendary comic duo.

– A vibrant French animated series that playfully reimagines the epic adventures of the legendary comic duo. Exterritorial (2025) Netflix Original – When her son vanishes inside a US consulate, ex-special forces soldier Sara does everything in her power to find him — and uncovers a dark conspiracy.

El Eternauta. Ricardo Darin in El Eternauta. Cr. Marcos Ludevid / Netflix ©2024

The Eternaut (Limited Series) Netflix Original – A visionary Argentinian sci-fi saga that propels viewers on a futuristic odyssey of survival and intrigue.

– A visionary Argentinian sci-fi saga that propels viewers on a futuristic odyssey of survival and intrigue. Turning Point: The Vietnam War (Limited Series) Netflix Original – Documentary series examines the cost and consequences of the Vietnam War.

For what’s still to come to Netflix throughout the remainder of 2025 and into 2026, keep it locked here on What’s on Netflix. For a recap of everything added in March, use the link provided.

What are you going to be checking out on Netflix this April? Let us know in the comments and keep this post bookmarked for the latest.

Written by Kasey Moore

Founder of What’s on Netflix, Kasey has been tracking the comings and goings of the Netflix library for over a decade. Covering everything from new movies, series and games from around the world, Kasey is in charge of breaking news, covering all the new additions now available on Netflix and what’s coming next. Has been featured in The Hollywood Reporter, Bloomberg, Business Insider, Yahoo and more.