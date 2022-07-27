‘What To Watch For’: Zuckerberg Funded Education Program Advises Educators To Eavesdrop On Critical Parents

Reagan Reese

A Zuckerberg-funded education platform is instructing schools on how to watch and combat parents’ activity online, according to Fox News.

Summit Learning, funded by the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, is a “research-based” program for schools with a customizable curriculum, the website states. Educators who use the platform have been advised by Summit Learning to watch parents’ online activity, especially if they are critical of the curriculum, according to Fox News.

Summit Learning is providing instructions to “listen to online conversations” through an internal portal available only to educators, Fox News reported. Teachers are advised to look out for “critical social media comments” and parent groups on Facebook that might “build a campaign against Summit Learning.”

Teachers are also provided “tips to intervene,” like engaging in parents’ online conversations or confronting parents face to face, according to Fox News. Summit Learning also recommends watching for any “calls to evaluate the impact of Summit Learning mid-year.”

Summit Learning recommends paying attention to school board meetings because that is where opposition has “sought to pressure school board members to roll back the program,” Fox News reported. The program encourages educators to give local reporters “facts about Summit Learning.”

Summit Learning did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.