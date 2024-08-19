‘What A Difference’: MSNBC Guest Says Voters Are Warming Up To Dem Ticket’s Economic Plan After Dumping Biden

Hailey Gomez

MSNBC guest and Cook Political Report analyst Dave Wasserman said Friday that voters are warming up to Vice President Kamala Harris’ economic proposals, despite them being “similar populism” to President Joe Biden’s prior to dropping his reelection bid.

Wasserman appeared on “Katy Tur Reports” to discuss Harris’ North Carolina speech, where she outlined her economic goals if elected. The political analyst claimed there is an “amazing” new energy with Harris being the “new messenger” for the party.

“What we know is the reason why Donald Trump has been winning higher shares of Hispanic voters, black voters and young voters than four years ago — at least in polling so far — has been a larger gender divide, where he’s winning largely shares of men, basically around the side by side comparison of the economy,” Wasserman said.

Wasserman stated voters have swayed from viewing the economy as favorable due to “interest rates,” noting the importance of the Federal Reserve’s decision to potentially lower interest rates in September.

“That’s why I think, in addition to what Kamala Harris is saying, what the Fed does this fall is going to be pretty significant for how she’s able to convince voters to stay the course and adopt her plan,” Wasserman continued. “It’s similar populism to what we saw from Biden, but it’s amazing what a difference a new messenger makes. Because in our survey of battleground states, Trump only had a 6 point lead on cost of living and getting inflation under control. Joe Biden had a 20 point deficit on that question in May.”

“That’s huge, so part of what the argument you’re making there it seems to me, Dave, it’s not so much about policy, it’s more about personality, it’s more about the packaging than it is about the actual policy,” Tur responded.

WATCH:

Before Biden dropped his reelection bid on July 21, he struggled in the polls as Americans voiced concerns about the economy under a potential second term. A May poll by the Financial Times and the University of Michigan’s Ross School of Business showed that roughly 49% of voters believed Biden’s policies were hurting the economy, up from 47% in April and 45% in March.

A recent poll by the Financial Times and the University of Michigan showed Harris leading Trump by one point on who Americans trust more with the economy, with 42% supporting her compared to 41% who believe the economy would fare better under Trump. Nearly half of participants believed the Biden administration’s policies have “hurt the economy.”

