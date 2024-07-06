Weekend Entertainment: Universal Expects to Score Big On Summer Movies

The Universal Filmed Entertainment Group is bringing some of the most highly anticipated movies to the big screen this summer. With a portfolio of esteemed studios including DreamWorks Animation, Focus Features, Illumination and Universal Pictures, NBCUniversal continues to premiere films for every movie fan to enjoy.

The Bikeriders (Focus Features) – June 21

https://www.youtube.com/embed/BrSaVt5pvPk?si=t1N0LT-FyMK-4avpTHE BIKERIDERS – Official Trailer 2 [HD] – Only In Theaters June 21

In The Bikeriders, after a chance encounter at a local bar, strong-willed Kathy (Jodie Comer) is inextricably drawn to Benny (Austin Butler), the newest member of Midwestern motorcycle club, the Vandals led by the enigmatic Johnny (Tom Hardy). Much like the country around it, the club begins to evolve, transforming from a gathering place for local outsiders into a dangerous underworld of violence, forcing Benny to choose between Kathy and his loyalty to the club.

Despicable Me 4 (Illumination) – July 3

https://www.youtube.com/embed/LtNYaH61dXY?si=CvqjbIEd9N1FtijODespicable Me 4 | Official Trailer 2

In the first Despicable Me movie in seven years, Despicable Me 4 begins a new chapter as Gru (Oscar® nominee Steve Carrell), Lucy (Oscar® nominee Kristen Wiig) and their girls —Margo (Miranda Cosgrove), Edith (Dana Gaier) and Agnes (Madison Polan)—welcome a new member to the Gru family, Gru Jr., who is intent on tormenting his dad. Gru faces a new nemesis in Maxime Le Mal (Emmy winner Will Ferrell) and his femme fatale girlfriend Valentina (Emmy nominee Sofia Vergara), and forcing the family to go on the run. The film features fresh new characters voiced by Joey King, Emmy winner Stephen Colbert and Chloe Fineman.

Buy tickets to Despicable Me 4, which premieres July 3, on Fandango here. Stream other films in the Despicable Me franchise exclusively on Peacock here.

Touch (Focus Features) – July 12

https://www.youtube.com/embed/y5fXuZ3ns_c?si=oVviB4WOqg33H8jWTOUCH – Official Trailer [HD] – Only In Theaters July 12

A romantic and thrilling story that spans several decades and continents, Touch follows one man’s emotional journey to find his first love who disappeared 50 years ago, before his time runs out. The film features an international cast that includes Egill Olafsson, Kōki, Masahiro Motoki and Palmi Kormakur.

Twisters (Universal Pictures) – July 19

From the producers of the Jurassic and Bourne series comes Twisters, a current-day chapter of the 1996 blockbuster, Twister. Directed by Lee Isaac Chung, the Oscar® nominated writer-director, Daisy Edgar-Jones stars as Kate Carter, a former storm chaser who is lured back to the open plains by her friend, Javi (Anthony Ramos), to test a groundbreaking new tracking system. There, she crosses paths with Tyler Owens (Glen Powell), the charming and reckless social-media superstar who thrives on posting his storm-chasing adventures with his raucous crew. As storm season intensifies, terrifying phenomena never seen before are unleashed, and Kate, Tyler, Javi and their crews find themselves squarely in the paths of multiple storm systems converging over central Oklahoma in the fight of their lives.

DÌDI (弟弟) (Focus Features) – July 26

DÌDI (弟弟) is written and directed by Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Sean Wang. The film is set in 2008 in the Bay Area, and is a funny, irreverent and affecting ode to first-generation teenagers navigating the joy and chaos of adolescence as seen through the lens of a 13-year-old Taiwanese American boy. DÌDI stars Izaac Wang, Joan Chen, Sherley Chen and Chang Li Hua.

Speak No Evil (Universal Pictures) – September 13

From Blumhouse, the producer of The Black Phone, Get Out and The Invisible Man, comes an intense suspense thriller for our modern age. When an American family is invited to spend the weekend at the idyllic country estate of a charming British family they befriended on vacation, what begins as a dream holiday soon warps into a snarled psychological nightmare. The film stars James McAvoy, Mackenzie Davis and Scoot McNairy.

The Wild Robot (DreamWorks Animation) – September 27

From DreamWorks Animation comes a new adaptation of a literary sensation, Peter Brown’s beloved, award-winning, #1 New York Times bestseller, The Wild Robot. The epic adventure follows the journey of a robot – ROZZUM unit 7134, “Roz” for short – that is shipwrecked on an uninhabited island and must learn to adapt to the harsh surroundings, gradually building relationships with the animals on the island and becoming the adoptive parent of an orphaned gosling. The Wild Robot stars Academy Award® winner Lupita Nyong’o, Emmy and Golden Globe nominee Pedro Pascal and Oscar® nominee Stephanie Hsu.

