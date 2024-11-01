Weekend Entertainment: Netflix The Lincoln Lawyer’ Courts the Top Spot; ‘Don’t Move’ Debuts at #1

Thrills and chills dominated the lists this week, just in time for spooky season. Don’t Move, starring Yellowstone’s Kelsey Asbille, and Finn Wittrock, debuted at #1 on the English Films List with 20.2M views, making it the most-watched title of the week. Anna Kendrick’s directorial debut Woman of the Hour1, in which she also stars alongside Daniel Zovatto, was #2 for the second week in a row with 13.2M views. Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan’s series Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story held strong at #7 (3.3M views) in its sixth week, while The Menendez Brothers feature documentary took #8 (3.3M views). The new docuseries This is the Zodiac Speaking debuted at #2 with 7.5M views and the feature documentary Sweet Bobby: My Catfish Nightmare stole #3 (7.2M views). Families also got in on the spooky fun, enjoying musical frights with the animated short Sing: Thriller (22.5M views) and keeping the tunes going with the feature film Sing cracking #4 (5.9M views).

Drama took center stage on the English TV List. Season 3 of The Lincoln Lawyer rose to the top spot (8.5M views) – the perfect place for an epic cliffhanger, and Season 1 landed in eighth (2.7M views). The explosive new series Territory, which follows a fight for power in the Australian outback when the world’s largest cattle station is left without an apparent heir, rounded up 6.4M views to claim third. Tyler Perry’s first Netflix series Beauty in Black, which traces the intertwined lives of a young woman forced to work in a strip club and a cutthroat cosmetics entrepreneur, coiffed up 5.6M views to take fourth.

Elsewhere, the hits kept coming with fan favorites continuing their winning streaks. On the English TV List, red hot romantic comedy Nobody Wants This continued to deliver a masterclass in chemistry (that even Kristen Bell’s real-life husband couldn’t deny) at #5 (4M views). Season 4, Part 1 of Outer Banks sailed in at #6 (3.9M views). Leading up to the highly anticipated return of Poguelandia, fans had four opportunities to meet their favorite Pogues IRL across the US before Part 2 debuts on November 7. Season 7 of Love is Blind romanced the #10 spot (2.2M views) ahead of the reunion, which drops on October 30.

On the Non-English lists, the cooking competition series Culinary Class Wars (Korea) served at #7 (1.3M views), in its sixth week. Suspenseful Bollywood thriller film Do Patti (India) debuted at #4 (5M views) after its star-studded premiere in Mumbai. The adventure comedy film Family Pack (France), starring Jean Reno and Emily in Paris’ Bruno Gouery, debuted at #1 (17.5M views).