Weekend Entertainment: CBS-Paramount+ have given the Top Rated New Comedy Georgie and Mandy First Wedding gets a full season.

By
James Williams
-

CBS announced today a full season order for GEORGIE & MANDY’S FIRST MARRIAGE. Starring Montana Jordan and Emily Osment, the new comedy, created and executive produced by Chuck Lorre, Steven Molaro and Steve Holland, expands the universe of THE BIG BANG THEORY and YOUNG SHELDON.

“With the resounding success of THE BIG BANG THEORY and YOUNG SHELDON, we were instantly on board when Chuck, Steven and Steve brought us the idea to further explore this world through GEORGIE & MANDY’S FIRST MARRIAGE,” said Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment. “The enthusiastic audience reception has demonstrated the enormous appeal of these characters and we can’t wait to see all of the hilarious fun this season will undoubtedly deliver.”

According to VideoAmp and Paramount+ internal data, the premiere episode for GEORGIE & MANDY’S FIRST MARRIAGE amassed 10.6 million multiplatform viewers in its first seven days, up versus YOUNG SHELDON’s final season premiere on Feb. 15. Streaming on Paramount+ and CBS TVE (CBS.com / CBS App) is up +72% from the last season debut of YOUNG SHELDON on an AMA basis.

GEORGIE & MANDY’S FIRST MARRIAGE follows Georgie (Jordan) and Mandy (Osment) as they raise their young family in Texas while navigating the challenges of adulthood, parenting and marriage. Rachel Bay Jones, Will Sasso, Dougie Baldwin and Jessie Prez also star.

GEORGIE & MANDY’S FIRST MARRIAGE airs on Thursdays, (8:00-8:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and is available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

Produced by Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc., in association with Warner Bros. Television for the CBS Television Network.

James Williams
Jim Williams is the Washington Bureau Chief, Digital Director as well as the Director of Special Projects for Genesis Communications. He is starting his third year as part of the team. This is Williams 40th year in the media business, and in that time he has served in a number of capacities. He is a seven time Emmy Award winning television producer, director, writer and executive. He has developed four regional sports networks, directed over 2,000 live sporting events including basketball, football, baseball hockey, soccer and even polo to name a few sports. Major events include three Olympic Games, two World Cups, two World Series, six NBA Playoffs, four Stanley Cup Playoffs, four NCAA Men’s National Basketball Championship Tournaments (March Madness), two Super Bowl and over a dozen college bowl games. On the entertainment side Williams was involved s and directed over 500 concerts for Showtime, Pay Per View and MTV Networks.