‘We Were Censored’ By White House For Pointing Out ‘Huge Problems’ With COVID Vaccines, Tucker Carlson Says

Fox News host Tucker Carlson spoke out Monday about a 2021 email from a White House official demanding Facebook censor him for pointing out “huge problems” with COVID vaccines.

“It was never really a secret there were huge problems with the COVID shots. We knew this because the Biden administration’s own VAERS database indicated that from the beginning. A lot of people were being injured, but the media suppressed that news,” Carlson said. “We tried to point it out more than a year ago, not because we have a problem with vaccines or are anti-vaxxers, but because if you force people to take something you probably ought to know what it is and what effects it might have. That’s the most basic right of all, to know what goes into your body, to know something about it. But in trying to say that, we were censored and now we know we were censored by the White House.”

Carlson then discussed the April 14, 2021 email from White House Director of Digital Strategy Rob Flaherty to an unidentified Facebook employee, demanding the company censor Carlson’s video about vaccines.

WATCH:

Republican Attorney General Jeff Landry of Louisiana posted the email on Twitter Friday.

“Since we’ve been on the phone – the top post about vaccines today is [T]ucker Carlson saying they don’t work. Yesterday it was Tomi Lehren [sic] saying she won’t take one,” Flaherty wrote to the Facebook employee, according to the email obtained by Landry.

“This is exactly why I want to know what ‘Reduction’ actually looks like – if ‘reduction’ means ‘pumping our most vaccine hesitant audience with [T]ucker Carlson saying it doesn’t work’ then… I’m not sure it’s reduction!,” Flaherty continued in the document released by Landry.

In response, the unidentified Facebook employee reportedly told Flaherty that they were “running this down now,” according to the document.

Landry filed suit against the Biden administration on May 5, claiming that officials colluded with social media companies to suppress debate on the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 presidential election and other issues. A federal court ordered the Biden administration to produce communications between administration officials and the tech companies in July.

“We asked Rob Flaherty to join us and explain, but of course, he is a coward and he won’t. So, we only know this, by the way because of a lawsuit by the attorneys general of Louisiana and Missouri,” Carlson said.

“It’s certainly a violation of First Amendment rights,” Landry told Carlson.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

