Video Coverage of Day One of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee.

By
James Williams
-

More than 50,000 attendees are expected in Milwaukee for the four-day Republican National Convention, starting on July 15, 2024. On the first day, thousands of protesters are planning to march nearby. Adding to the drama, former President Donald Trump, who will accept his party’s nomination on Thursday, survived an assassination attempt at a rally near Pittsburgh on Saturday.

Adding to the anticipation, Trump is expected to announce his vice-presidential pick either on Tuesday or Wednesday. The shortlist includes Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina, Sen. J.D. Vance of Ohio, Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida, and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum.

The political gathering, held every four years, aims to energize the base before the election and will feature speeches from rising Republican stars and party fixtures. Some of the notable speakers, besides Trump and his vice-presidential pick, will include members of his family: Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump, Co-Chair Lara Trump, and Kimberly Guilfoyle. Former First Lady Melania Trump is not scheduled to speak but will attend the convention. She has spoken at the past two conventions.

The event can be carried on cable news networks as well as the convention will be available to watch on YouTube, X, Facebook Live, Rumble, Amazon Prime, Twitch and Direct TV.

James Williams
Jim Williams is the Washington Bureau Chief, Digital Director as well as the Director of Special Projects for Genesis Communications. He is starting his third year as part of the team. This is Williams 40th year in the media business, and in that time he has served in a number of capacities. He is a seven time Emmy Award winning television producer, director, writer and executive. He has developed four regional sports networks, directed over 2,000 live sporting events including basketball, football, baseball hockey, soccer and even polo to name a few sports. Major events include three Olympic Games, two World Cups, two World Series, six NBA Playoffs, four Stanley Cup Playoffs, four NCAA Men’s National Basketball Championship Tournaments (March Madness), two Super Bowl and over a dozen college bowl games. On the entertainment side Williams was involved s and directed over 500 concerts for Showtime, Pay Per View and MTV Networks.