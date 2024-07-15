Video Coverage of Day One of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee.

More than 50,000 attendees are expected in Milwaukee for the four-day Republican National Convention, starting on July 15, 2024. On the first day, thousands of protesters are planning to march nearby. Adding to the drama, former President Donald Trump, who will accept his party’s nomination on Thursday, survived an assassination attempt at a rally near Pittsburgh on Saturday.

Adding to the anticipation, Trump is expected to announce his vice-presidential pick either on Tuesday or Wednesday. The shortlist includes Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina, Sen. J.D. Vance of Ohio, Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida, and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum.

The political gathering, held every four years, aims to energize the base before the election and will feature speeches from rising Republican stars and party fixtures. Some of the notable speakers, besides Trump and his vice-presidential pick, will include members of his family: Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump, Co-Chair Lara Trump, and Kimberly Guilfoyle. Former First Lady Melania Trump is not scheduled to speak but will attend the convention. She has spoken at the past two conventions.

The event can be carried on cable news networks as well as the convention will be available to watch on YouTube, X, Facebook Live, Rumble, Amazon Prime, Twitch and Direct TV.