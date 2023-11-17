University Police Investigating Pro-Palestinian Protest After Rocks Allegedly Thrown During Student Government Meeting

Kate Anderson

The Arizona State University (ASU) Police Department announced Wednesday that they are investigating a pro-Palestinian protest that interrupted a student government meeting, according to a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The ASU chapter of Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP) organized a protest Tuesday evening demanding that the university boycott Israel, with several individuals reportedly throwing rocks at windows outside the building, according to KTAR News, a local media outlet. The police said in their statement that they had not made any arrests yet but were looking into the situation, according to the post on X.

“ASUPD is actively investigating the disruption of the ASU Student Government meeting last night,” the department wrote. “The incident is being reviewed for possible disorderly conduct/criminal damage charges. No arrests have been made at this time.”

POLICE INCIDENT | Public Disruption | Tempe campus ASUPD is actively investigating the disruption of the ASU Student Government meeting last night. The incident is being reviewed for possible disorderly conduct/criminal damage charges. No arrests have been made at this time. pic.twitter.com/Ss1S2iVLbn — Arizona State University Police Department (@ASUPolice) November 15, 2023

One Jewish student, who took part in a counter-protest in support of Israel, said that the SPJ protest began “marching toward us and started chanting, ‘Intifada, Intifada,’” according to KTAR News.

The SJP chapter denied that any “antisemitic rhetoric [was] being spread by any of their supporters” and blamed the student government for not allowing them to introduce a boycott, divestment and sanctions bill, cutting off university support for Israel, due to “procedural” and “jurisdictional” issues, according to an Instagram post.

“As far as the alleged rock throwing, we are aware of the claims but would like to emphasize that we are not aware of any person that threw the rocks, and none of the rhetoric being used was encouraging people to do so,” the chapter wrote.

ASU released a statement Wednesday, as well, noting the police investigation and saying that the university will not tolerate antisemitic rhetoric or “physical intimidation.”

“Arizona State University provides a community that embraces diversity, tolerance, respect, and inclusion. The university rejects and denounces antisemitism,” the university wrote. “ASU will not tolerate physical intimidation or violence, and we will take action to ensure the physical safety of students. ASU President Michael Crow has been very clear about the university’s position on this topic.”

The ASU police department did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.