‘Ugly Illicit Schemes’: Gregg Jarrett Says Those Who Targeted Trump Illegally Must Face Justice In Court And Publicly

Hailey Gomez

Fox News legal analyst Gregg Jarrett said Friday evening that those who targeted President Donald Trump by attempting to push criminal charges against him through the Biden-Harris Department of Justice (DOJ) should face justice in court and publicly.

In a speech at his second administration’s new DOJ, led by Attorney General Pam Bondi, Trump called out former President Joe Biden and former Attorney General Merrick Garland on Friday for attempting to turn the department into an agency of “injustice,” accusing them of using “the law to terrorize the innocent and reward the wicked.” On “Hannity,” Fox News host Sean Hannity asked Jarrett if he believed it would be “the right thing to do” for Congress and the DOJ to investigate people who abused power “for political purposes to take down” the president.

“Oh, it absolutely would. We’re just now inevitably learning about the ugly illicit schemes that were used to target Donald Trump by the Department of Justice and the FBI. You know, part of the things we’ve learned over the last several days is that Biden’s aides in the White House were handing over Trump and Mike Pence’s cell phones,” Jarrett said.

According to Fox Digital, in May 2022, the Biden White House had turned over both Trump and former Vice President Mike Pence’s government cell phones to the FBI as part of a bureau probe after the 2020 election. While the agency did not need a warrant to physically obtain the phones, agents had allegedly begun drafting a search warrant to extract the data, according to the outlet.

“We already know that Biden leaked purposely to the media his demand that Merrick Garland prosecute his political opponent, Donald Trump,” Jarrett said. “So, you know, those people who broke the law, who violated standards, who were weaponizing their power and position for political purposes and vendetta should not only be held accountable publicly, but in a court of law if they broke law.”

During 2023, Trump was charged by Biden’s DOJ with over 80 felony charges across four criminal investigations, being found guilty on 34 of the felony counts by May 2024 due to Democratic District Attorney Alvin Bragg bringing a case against the president on charges of falsifying business records. Since Trump’s first administration, however, he has called out the DOJ and FBI for being corrupt. This, following the FBI’s investigation into his 2016 campaign after it was accused of colluding with Russia. The agency found no evidence of collusion.

Among the indictments charged against Trump, Garland had tapped former special prosecutor Jack Smith to lead the investigation efforts against the president, alleging the president had not only attempted to overturn the election but had also allegedly held classified materials at Mar-a-Lago after his first term in office. Smith racked upwards of $50 million in taxpayer money for his two prosecutions against Trump. Calls for investigations against Smith have already begun, with some questioning the former special prosecutor’s motives to push the cases despite later dropping them after Trump won the election in November.

(Featured Image Media Credit: Screenshot/Fox News/”Hannity”)

