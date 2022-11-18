Tucker Carlson: Zelenskyy ‘Kept Lying On Television’ About Missile Being Launched By Russia

Harold Hutchison

Fox News host Tucker Carlson accused Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Wednesday of “lying” about the origins of a missile that killed two people in Poland Tuesday.

“[Zelenskyy] was commanding the U.S. to lead the Third World War immediately. So as we said, this was not a minor AP story. The only problem was it was completely and utterly wrong. Zelensky, the unnamed intel officer, and the Associated Press had all been trafficking in dangerous misinformation,” Carlson said. “That became clear within a few hours, when pictures of the exploded missile surfaced on social media. People who know a lot about military hardware started asking questions about this stuff. They looked at a picture of the fragment of the motor from this destroyed missile, and they noticed that the ordnance was an S-300 system.”

The Associated Press issued a correction Tuesday, saying that information from sources that initially pointed to a Russian missile was wrong, and that the missiles in question were Russian-made systems used by Ukrainian forces.

Polish and NATO officials believe Ukrainian forces fired the missile Tuesday during a massive Russian attack targeting Kiev and Kharkov, and the weapon inadvertently hit a field near a Polish village, killing two people. The Biden administration and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau still blamed Russia for the deaths, despite the missile being fired by Ukrainian forces.

“Now, the S-300 system is only used by the Ukrainian military, not the Russians, so it could not have been a Russian military attack. Somehow Ukraine had bombed Poland and killed people. That’s true and within a day, the Pentagon, NATO, even the government of Poland, all were forced to admit that,” Carlson continued. “That’s what happened, Ukraine did it. But here’s the interesting thing and and the thing that is relevant to us, Ukraine never admitted that. Zelenskyy kept lying on television.”

“[W]hatever the final conclusions may be, it is clear that the party ultimately responsible for this tragic incident is Russia, which launched a barrage of missiles on Ukraine specifically intended to target civilian infrastructure,” National Security Council Spokeswoman Adrienne Watson said in a statement released Wednesday.

WATCH:

Carlson noted the United States had sent $91 billion in aid to Ukraine since the Feb. 24 invasion, twice what was spent on an annual basis during the global war on terrorism, asking whether Zelensky was just another “Eastern European strongman in a track suit.” The Biden administration requested an additional $37 billion in aid for Ukraine Tuesday.

“What is the point of this exactly? We can’t say we’re defending democracy in Ukraine, which is not a democratic country. We can’t explain clearly or even at all where our national security interest lies in this conflict between two Eastern European countries,” Carlson said. “So why would we bankrupt ourselves to fund it? Could it be that this entire effort is a choreographed scam to enrich the Democratic Party and its allies and achieve left-wing ideological goals that have nothing to do with the core interest of the United States? Could it be this whole thing is BLM Eastern European edition? Well, it’s possible.”

The White House and Defense Department did not immediately respond to requests for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

