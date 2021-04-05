Tucker Carlson Calls Out Biden’s Infrastructure Plan, Says It’s A Green New Deal, Reparations Bill

Mary Rose Corkery

Fox News’ Tucker Carlson said Friday that President Joe Biden’s $2 trillion infrastructure bill is a package for the Green New Deal and reparations.

“It’s a green energy, green new deal bill, it’s a reparations bill,” Carlson said on Fox News’ “America’s Newsroom.” Biden introduced the $2 trillion package, titled the American Jobs Plan, on Wednesday in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, which seeks to revamp U.S. infrastructure, invest in green energy technologies and address racial inequities in schooling as well as housing.

At least $600 billion is reserved for improvements to American infrastructure, including upgrades to ports, motorways, and public transit. But the legislation also provides significant funding toward technological development to ameliorate the effects of climate change and large investments to address “long-standing and persistent racial injustice,” according to a White House Fact Sheet.

“Our roads and bridges and airports and train stations are a disgrace. They don’t befit a great nation like ours, we should rebuild them, I don’t think anyone’s against that. This is not an infrastructure bill,” Carlson said.

The bill would provide $35 billion to spearhead climate science and technological development to “position America as the global leader in clean energy technology and clean energy jobs,” according to the White House. The legislation would also set aside $10 billion to create a “Civilian Climate Corps” in order to advance “environmental justice.”

Another aspect of the package includes the creation and maintenance of more than a million “energy efficient and electrified” housing units, which specifically targets underserved communities, according to the White House. The plan also aims to address “racial and gender iniquities in research and development and science, technology, engineering, and math,” including $10 billion to Historically Black Colleges and Universities as well as Minority Serving Institutions to bolster research and development.

“I mean look, if you want a reparations bill, if you want a Green New Deal, just say so and let’s have the debate, but don’t call it an infrastructure bill because it’s not,” Carlson said. “Call me literal, I’m infuriated by the lying.”

