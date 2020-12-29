Trump Vs. McConnell on COVID Aid increase: Sen Rubio leads a group that would give the President the win.

Today begins the biggest week in the recent history of strange relationship between outgoing President Donald Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY). It is likely to split the Republican lead Senate into those who want to back the $2,000 COVID Relief increase against those who thought the $600 in the bill passed last week was perhaps even too generous.

The Senate Democrats are all behind the measure with their 48 votes with newly elected Mark Kelly (D-AZ) on board. That means getting to 51 and passage of the bill is not going to be hard because both Georgia Senators Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue, who are locked in tight Senate runoff elections in “The Peach State,” said this morning that they would support President Donald Trump’s push to increase direct stimulus payments from $600 to $2,000 per person.

In a statement released yesterday the Senior Senator from Florida made his position on the matter very clear.

“I agree with the President that millions of working class families are in dire need of additional relief, which is why I support $2,000 in direct payments to Americans struggling due to the pandemic,” Rubio said.

As for Sen. Scott well it is very hard to believe that he is going to go for the $2,000 increase considering he was one of only six who voted against the $600 figure in most recent COVID relief bill passed last week in the Senate by a 92-6 margin.

Last night President-elect Joe Biden told reporters at an event in Wilmington, Delaware, that he supported the Trump plan $2,000 checks. So, now the pressure is on McConnell to bring the bill to the floor sooner than opposed to later.