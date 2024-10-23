Trump Slated For Joe Rogan Podcast Appearance

Jason Cohen

Former President Donald Trump is scheduled to appear on popular podcast host Joe Rogan’s “The Joe Rogan Experience” on Friday, a source familiar with the former president’s schedule confirmed to the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Rogan will interview Trump at his studio in Austin, Texas, Politico first reported on Tuesday, citing an individual granted anonymity to discuss the situation. The podcast host has never had Trump on his show and previously said in 2022 that he wasn’t “interested in helping him” by offering him a platform.

Spotify previously broadcast Rogan’s podcast exclusively, but episodes are now released on YouTube as well, based on his February $250 million Spotify deal, The Wall Street Journal reported. He has over 17 million YouTube subscribers and over 14 million followers on Spotify.

Vice President Kamala Harris is also discussing an appearance on “The Joe Rogan Experience” to target male voters, Reuters reported on Oct. 15. There was no appearance officially scheduled at the time, two sources familiar with the situation told the outlet.

Rogan also said in 2023 that he would vote for Trump over President Joe Biden.

Trump has a 51% to 40% advantage among male voters, while Harris holds a 53% to 38% advantage among women voters, according to a recent New York Times/Siena College poll. The former president currently leads Harris in all seven top swing states, according to the RealClearPolling averages.

Journalist Mark Halperin asserted Tuesday that Trump will secure victory on Nov. 5 if the current early voting trajectory holds.

