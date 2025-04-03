NELSON And RUCKER: States Are Chomping At The Bit To Overhaul America’s Broken Education System

Lisa B. Nelson and Ja’Ron Smith

President Donald Trump’s bold plan to eliminate the Department of Education bureaucracy and return education policy to the states represents a long-overdue correction that will empower parents, educators, and local communities to shape the future of learning in America.

For decades, America’s education system has been shackled by federal bureaucracy and inefficiencies. The U.S. Department of Education, created in 1979, has expanded its authority far beyond its original intent, imposing top-down mandates that stifle innovation and burden schools with unnecessary red tape.

Education is not a one-size-fits-all endeavor. What works for one student may not work for another.

This is why, despite the Department of Education’s presence and spending for several decades, fourth- and eighth-grade reading scores have managed to fall since the Department started tracking them in the early 1990s. By dissolving the Department, we return control to those who know best and are directly invested in students’ success — the parents, teachers, and state and local policymakers.

State-driven education reform has already demonstrated remarkable results.

For example, West Virginia’s Hope Scholarship Program, launched in 2022 as the nation’s first universal education freedom program, is expected to be utilized by 60,000 students during the 2026-2027 school year. Other great examples include Florida’s Family Empowerment Scholarship Program, which now has over 220,000 students participating, and Arizona’s Empowerment Scholarship Program, which now benefits more than 83,000 students.

The success of these programs has earned each of these states a top 10 ranking in the American Legislative Exchange Council’s 2025 Index of State Education Freedom.

What began in West Virginia is now a reality in 15 states, with more to come. Already this year, Tennessee, Idaho, and Wyoming have passed universal education freedom programs. Lawmakers in Texas, South Carolina, and New Hampshire are making a strong push for universal education freedom this year as well.

By the end of 2025, we may see six more states join this incredible movement to empower parents and ensure all American students can access the best learning environment for their needs.

Clearly, the states have demonstrated they are ready for the new executive order. But critics of President Trump’s plan claim it will strip funding from schools and dismantle essential programs.

Nothing could be further from the truth. The reality is that federal education dollars will not disappear; they will be allocated more effectively. Programs currently managed by the Department of Education will be transferred to other agencies that are better equipped to administer them. By eliminating bureaucratic waste, more federal dollars will reach students, teachers, and schools.

For example, programs related to student nutrition can be overseen by the Department of Agriculture, workforce training initiatives can be managed by the Department of Labor, and special education programs can be administered by the Department of Health & Human Services.

This approach ensures that critical services remain intact while cutting unnecessary administrative costs and streamlining government operations.

Dramatically shrinking the Department of Education will make our education system more responsive, efficient, and tailored to the needs of American students. In combination with his Executive Order to expand educational opportunities for American families, which directs more federal funding to support education freedom in the states, President Trump and Secretary McMahon have laid out a clear plan to ensure that education policy is crafted by those who best understand their community needs, not by distant bureaucrats in Washington.

The time has come to embrace a future where families, not federal agencies, have the final say in their children’s education. The states have demonstrated their ability to lead in education. They are not only ready for this — they are clamoring for it.

Lisa B. Nelson is the Chief Executive Officer of the American Legislative Exchange Council.

Patricia Rucker is a West Virginia State Senator and the National Chair of the American Legislative Exchange Council.

