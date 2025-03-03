‘Trump Put Zelenskyy In His Place’: Stephen Miller Says Zelenskyy Finally Met Western Leader Who Won’t Bow Down

Mariane Angela

White House Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy Stephen Miller said on Fox News Friday that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has finally met a Western leader in President Donald Trump who refuses to submit to international pressure.

Trump abruptly dismissed Zelenskyy from the White House following a heated debate over the U.S.’s lack of action against Vladimir Putin, resulting in the cancellation of their scheduled press conference. In an appearance on “Jesse Watters Primetime,” Miller praised Trump’s refusal to succumb to what he described as undue veneration of Zelenskyy.

“Zelensky for the first time since this has begun finally met a Western leader willing to assert their own interests, the interests of their own country, and not bow down to and venerate this man as a messianic figure. Americans have watched with horror as Zelensky has been treated as a messiah. Our hearts all break for the suffering and loss and death. But you know what would be even worse? World War III. And today President Trump said we are not going to let this escalate into World War III,” Miller said.

Miller said that Zelenskyy’s conduct represented a significant breach of diplomatic decorum, particularly in the presence of U.S. leaders who have staunchly supported Ukraine amid its ongoing conflict with Russia.

“I don’t think anybody had any idea that Zelensky would be so impertinent, so disrespectful, so insulting to the United States of America, but this is one of the great moments in the history of American diplomacy,” Miller told Watters. “The way that President Trump and JD Vance stood up for American interests in the world stage, the way that President Trump defended Americans after years of being fleeced and abused and taken advantage of and taken for granted, millions of American hearts swelled with overflowing pride today to watch President Trump put Zelensky in his place.”

Miller said that the United States has been a pivotal supporter of Ukraine’s sovereignty and security, contributing extensive military aid and suffering economic setbacks as a result.

“The only reason that Zelensky has a country, that Zelensky is in power is because of the United States. Americans have suffered economically, funding this war now for years. American security has been degraded, our stockpiles depleted, our ability to project power in other regions of the world negatively affected, to protect and defend Ukraine,” Miller added.

Miller also commented on Zelenskyy’s demands in the Oval Office, where he insisted the U.S. escalate its commitment and match European support levels.

“Americans probably don’t even know the true extent of just how much military support on multiple levels and fronts America has provided to Ukraine, and then this man shows up in the Oval Office and lectures us, says we have to do more, says we’re not as good as Europe, says that we need to provide them a forever war guarantee, fight Russia until the end of time,” Miller said.

The confrontation began when Zelenskyy criticized the U.S. for not halting Putin’s actions, which prompted Vance to label Zelenskyy “disrespectful” and accuse him of exploiting the situation for propaganda purposes. Both Vance and Trump challenged Zelenskyy and pointed out the lack of gratitude towards U.S. efforts to resolve the conflict.

In response, Zelenskyy said Ukraine is resilient, but, despite his criticisms, said it’s necessary to continue to receive U.S. support. The disagreement intensified as Trump and Vance urged Zelenskyy to more openly recognize what they said were the U.S.’s contributions and to manage diplomatic disputes with greater tact, instead of voicing complaints publicly.

Trump later said on Truth Social that he believed Zelenskyy was “not ready for peace.”

“We had a very meaningful meeting in the White House today,” Trump said. “Much was learned that could never be understood without conversation under such fire and pressure. It’s amazing what comes out through emotion, and I have determined that President Zelenskyy is not ready for Peace if America is involved, because he feels our involvement gives him a big advantage in negotiations. I don’t want advantage, I want PEACE. He disrespected the United States of America in its cherished Oval Office. He can come back when he is ready for Peace.”

(Featured Image Media Credit: Screenshot/Fox News)

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.