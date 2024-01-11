Trump Posts Hefty Lead In State Crucial To Biden’s Reelection Chances

Mary Lou Masters

Former President Donald Trump has a massive eight-point lead against President Joe Biden in the crucial battleground state of Michigan for a hypothetical head-to-head matchup in November, according to a Tuesday poll.

Trump was ahead of Biden 47% to 39% among likely general election voters in Michigan, with 11% remaining undecided and 3% saying they’d choose a different candidate, according to a survey commissioned by Detroit News/WDIV-TV. Additionally, only 17% of the swing state’s electorate polled believe that Biden deserves another term, compared to 33% who said the same of Trump.

“If I were a Democrat in Michigan, I would be breaking the emergency fire alarms in the White House and demanding to know what the plan is for Michigan,” Richard Czuba, founder of Glengariff Group, the firm that conducted the poll, told The Detroit News. “Because these numbers are very bad for any incumbent of any party.”

The former president’s lead over Biden grew to as much as 12 points when third-party candidates were in the mix, according to the survey.

Trump narrowly won Michigan in 2016 against Hillary Clinton, but lost the battleground to Biden in 2020 by nearly 3 points.

Also from “News Items” this AM (the one AM newsletter you read to avoid having to read scores of papers from across U.S. and the globe: https://t.co/XEiX5tY0c1). President Bumble is in trouble against former President Trump in a state @POTUS must —must— win in November: pic.twitter.com/1PnxOLswlp — Hugh Hewitt (@hughhewitt) January 10, 2024

The poll comes as several other recent surveys have found Trump leading Biden in Michigan and other key battleground states ahead of a potential rematch in November.

The RealClearPolitics (RCP) average for a 2024 general election between Trump and Biden in Michigan, based on polls conducted between Oct. 2 and Jan. 6, indicates the former president is leading by 5.3 points. Trump is also ahead in other swing states like Pennsylvania, Georgia, Nevada and Arizona, according to the RCP averages.

Nationally, the former president remains ahead of Biden but with a smaller margin of 1.2 points in the RCP average.

Both men continue to lead their respective primaries by large margins, with Trump and Biden receiving 63% and 69% support, respectively, in the RCP averages.

The Detroit News/WDIV-TV survey polled 600 likely general election voters in Michigan from Jan. 2 to Jan. 6 with a margin of error of plus or minus 4%.

Neither Trump nor Biden’s campaigns immediately responded to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s requests for comment.

