Trump Found Guilty But Unlikely To See Jail Time

BY MICHAEL R. SISAK, JILL COLVIN, MICHELLE L. PRICE, ALANNA DURKIN RICHER

The big question now is whether Trump could go to prison. The answer is uncertain. Judge Merchan set sentencing for July 11, just days before Republicans are set to formally nominate him for president.

The charge of falsifying business records is a Class E felony in New York, the lowest tier of felony charges in the state. It is punishable by up to four years in prison, though the punishment would ultimately be up to the judge and there’s no guarantee he would give Trump time bars.

Former President Donald Trump leaves the courthouse after a jury found him guilty of all 34 felony counts in his criminal trial at Manhattan Criminal Court, Thursday, May 30, 2024, in New York. (Justin Lane/Pool Photo via AP)

It’s unclear to what extent the judge may factor in the political and logistical complexities of jailing a former president who is running to reclaim the White House. Other punishments could include a fine or probation. And it’s possible the judge would allow Trump to avoid serving any punishment until after he exhausts his appeals.

The conviction doesn’t also bar Trump from continuing his campaign. Trump’s daughter-in-law Lara Trump, who serves as co-chair of the Republican National Committee, said in a Fox News Channel interview on Thursday that if Trump is convicted and sentenced to home confinement, he would do virtual rallies and campaign events.

“We’ll have to play the hand that we’re dealt,” she said, according to an interview transcript.5:37 PM GMT-5Republican officials continue rushing to Trump’s defenseBY ALI SWENSON, BILL BARROWShare

“This was a sham show trial,” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott posted on X, formerly Twitter. “The Kangaroo Court will never stand on appeal.”

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan of Ohio called the verdict a “travesty of justice,” saying the justice system had been “weaponized by partisan prosecutors in front of a biased judge.”

House Republican Conference Chairwoman Elise Stefanik trashed what she called a “rigged verdict” from her fellow New Yorkers on the jury.

South Carolina Republican Chairman and former RNC co-chair Drew McKissick called the jury’s decision “what we traditionally see in so-called Banana Republics.” Trump earlier this spring effectively pushed McKissick out of their leadership roles at the national party earlier this year in favor of his own team.5:30 PM