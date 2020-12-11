Trump Florida: Ivanka and Jared are moving to Miami with the former President in Palm Beach.

MIAMI — Very soon Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump will be headed out of Washington, D.C. and it seems that they will be headed to Miami about 60 miles south of the Palm Beach home of the soon-to-be-former President Donald Trump. Their new Miami area home is in one of the most secure neighborhoods in the entire country.

The daughter and son-in-law of President Trump have purchased a plot of land in tony Indian Creek Village. The news was first reported by the New York Post’s Page Six, which said the acquisition is “believed to be” of a 1.8-acre, 80,000-square-foot plot most recently owned by Julio Iglesias and listed at $31.8 million.

Jill Eber, founding partner with luxury residential brokerage firm The Jills Zeder Group, an affiliate of Coldwell Banker Residential Real Estate and the listing agent for the land, declined to comment. A White House spokeswoman did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

Kushner’s father, real estate mogul Charles Kushner, purchased a $4 million penthouse in Bal Harbour in 2017.

In 2017, Iglesias listed his four empty Indian Creek waterfront lots for $150 million.

And Ivanka’s father, President Trump, last year declared himself a Florida resident, listing his permanent residence as Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach County, the place he presumably will move to when he leaves office Jan. 20 after being defeated by President-elect Joe Biden in the Nov. 3 election.

———

