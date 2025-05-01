Trump EPA Flips Kill Switch On Hundreds Of Biden-Era ‘Environmental Justice’ Handouts

Nick Pope

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is terminating nearly 800 grants meant to further “environmental justice,” the agency said in a legal filing dated April 23.

Through the first 100 days of the second Trump administration, the EPA has been working to terminate or otherwise claw back billions of dollars in grant awards given to politically-connected organizations and left-wing groups by the Biden EPA. The agency states it has already formally notified nearly 400 “environmental justice” grant recipients that their awards are set for cancellation, and that it will soon notify another 400 grantees of terminations in the coming days, it said in the filing.

The filing that spells out the scale of the EPA’s plans to terminate hundreds of “environmental justice” handouts was submitted in relation to a lawsuit brought against the Trump administration by various groups that allege their grants were wrongly terminated.

Dear Readers:

As a nonprofit, we are dependent on the generosity of our readers. Please consider making a small donation of any amount here. Thank you!

EPA Filing by Nick Pope

“EPA is in the process of sending out the formal termination/cancellation notices to all of the impacted grantees,” the filing states. “EPA has already sent out formal notices to approximately 377 grantees. For the remaining approximately 404 grantees, EPA plans to issue notices within the next two weeks.”

The agency further noted that it has specifically targeted eight “environmental justice” programs for grant terminations. All of the programs are funded by the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), former President Joe Biden’s signature climate bill that became law in 2022 without a single GOP vote.

The Biden EPA routed millions of dollars to left-wing activist groups under the guise of “environmental justice.” Some of the organizations that the Biden EPA sought to fund with taxpayer cash included ones pushing diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) in schools, anti-police organizations and an activist group that believes “the path to climate justice travels through a free Palestine.”

Many of the grants set for cancellation were issued by the EPA’s Office of Environmental Justice and External Civil Rights, an office that the Trump administration has selected to be shut down as it reforms the agency, according to The Washington Post.

“In keeping with a longstanding practice, EPA does not comment on pending litigation,” an EPA spokesperson said in a statement to the Daily Caller News Foundation.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.