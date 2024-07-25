Trump Campaign Files FEC Complaint To Stop Biden’s $91 Million War Chest From Going To Kamala Harris

HAILEY GOMEZ

Former President Donald Trump’s campaign filed a Federal Election Commission (FEC) complaint Tuesday alleging President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris’ are in violation of campaign finance laws after transferring $91.5 million to Harris’ campaign.

The complaint, which was first reported by The New York Times, was filed by Trump’s campaign’s general counsel, David Warrington and comes after Harris announced her confirmation of delegates to be the Democrat’s new presumptive presidential nominee.

“Kamala Harris is seeking to perpetrate a $91.5 million dollar heist of Joe Biden’s leftover campaign cash — a brazen money grab that would constitute the single largest excessive contribution and biggest violation in the history of the Federal Election Campaign Act of 1971, as amended,” Warrington wrote.

Trump’s general counsel called out Biden, Harris and the campaign treasurer for ““flagrantly violating the Act by making and receiving an excessive contribution of nearly one hundred million dollars, and for filing fraudulent forms with the Commission purporting to repurpose one candidate’s principal campaign committee for the use of another candidate.”

Harris announced the confirmation of taking on the presidential nominee at the Democratic National Convention (DNC) in August as she has received more than 3,000 delegates’ pledges, exceeding the need 1,976 delegates, according to The Associated Press.

The change in the Democrat’s nominee comes after Biden announced his withdrawal from the 2024 race on Sunday. The president posted a letter to X (formerly known as Twitter) stating while he had intended to continue with his reelection bid, he believes it would be best for the party and country if he focused on the remainder of his term.

In a second post Biden notably endorsed Harris as the next nominee, calling for Democrats to “come together and beat Trump.”

Since the announcement the vice president has received an onslaught of support from both lawmakers and Democrat donors, topping more than $100 million since Biden’s withdrawal, according to BBC.

The White House, Trump campaign, and FEC did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

(Featured Image Media Credit: Screen Capture/CSPAN)

